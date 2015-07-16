Cummins profit jumps 23.4 pct
May 2 Engine maker Cummins Inc reported a 23.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales across its businesses.
July 16 Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a unit of financial services firm Ameriprise Financial Inc , appointed Benjamin Boyer as sales director of financial institutions for Romandie and Ticino regions of Switzerland with immediate effect.
Boyer, based in Geneva, will report to Christian Trixl, who heads Columbia Threadneedle Investments' distribution office in Switzerland. He joins from Carmignac Gestion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, reported a 59 percent drop in profit on Tuesday as a massive seasonal dip in deliveries and a delayed satellite launch weighed on revenue.