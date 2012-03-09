BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
March 9 Reuters) - Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, said on Friday that a top distribution executive was leaving at the end of the month.
A company spokesman confirmed the departure of Beth Brown, head of intermediary distribution at Columbia Management, which had $326 billion in assets under management at the end of 2011.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.