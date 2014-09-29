(Adds details)
Sept 29 Columbia Pipeline Partners LP, a master
limited partnership (MLP) formed by NiSource Inc, filed
with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of
common units.
Barclays and Citigroup are underwriting the IPO, which has a
nominal fundraising target of about $800 million, the company
said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities
and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1vqw4wb)
NiSource said on Sunday that it would split into two
publicly traded companies, separating its utilities and pipeline
businesses. As part of the separation, NiSource shareholders
will retain their current shares and receive a pro-rata dividend
of stock in Columbia Pipeline Group.
Columbia Pipeline Partners, the natural gas pipeline
division of NiSource, intends to list on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "CPPL."
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
At the completion of the offering, the MLP's assets would
include of a 14.6 percent stake in CPG OpCo LP, which will own
almost all of NiSource's natural gas transmission and storage
assets, Columbia Pipeline Partners said.
Columbia Pipeline Partners reported a pro forma net income
of $38.4 million on total operating revenue of $688 million for
the six months ended June 30.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and
Simon Jennings)