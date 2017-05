Dec 8 Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the asset management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, appointed Michelle Scrimgeour as chief executive of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd.

Scrimgeour joins from M&G Investments, where she was chief risk officer and a director of M&G Group Ltd. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)