Oct 3 Columbus A/S

* Says Columbus A/S has today concluded an agreement about acquisition of all assets in Dutch company Dynamics Anywhere

* Says in 2013 Dynamics Anywhere had revenues of 1.5 million euros and expects revenues in level of 1.7 million euros in 2014

* Says takeover, for an undisclosed sum, is with immediate effect

* Says acquisition is not expected to impact result for 2014

* Says announced expectations to 2014 are thus being maintained, and Columbus expects revenues in level of 900 million Danish crowns and an EBITDA in level of 80 million crowns