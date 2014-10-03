Oct 3 Columbus A/S
* Says Columbus A/S has today concluded an agreement about
acquisition of all assets in Dutch company Dynamics Anywhere
* Says in 2013 Dynamics Anywhere had revenues of 1.5 million
euros and expects revenues in level of 1.7 million euros in 2014
* Says takeover, for an undisclosed sum, is with immediate
effect
* Says acquisition is not expected to impact result for 2014
* Says announced expectations to 2014 are thus being
maintained, and Columbus expects revenues in level of 900
million Danish crowns and an EBITDA in level of 80 million
crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)