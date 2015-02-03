Feb 3 Columbus A/S :

* Says acquisition price for InterDyn BMI, a US consultancy, is based on an enterprise value of $11.8 million, of which $2 million is conditional on the company realizing a considerable growth in revenue and EBITDA in 2015 and 2016

* Expects acquisition to contribute with a revenue in level of 180 million Danish crowns ($27.41 million) and EBITDA in level of 8 million crowns in remaining 11 months of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5658 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)