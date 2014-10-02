Oct 2 Columbus Capital SA :

* Said on Wednesday it sold on Sept. 30, 2014 a number of Internet domains: Miasto Sportu, Motokatalog, ISPC, Sportident, Sportfoto

*Said also sold an operational group of web portals: Regionalne Gazety Internetowe including portals wczestochowie.pl and wklobucku.pl

* Said the aforementioned assets were sold for 23,524 zlotys

* Said the reason for divestment was lasting unprofitability of the assets

