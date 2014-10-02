BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
Oct 2 Columbus Capital SA :
* Said on Wednesday it sold on Sept. 30, 2014 a number of Internet domains: Miasto Sportu, Motokatalog, ISPC, Sportident, Sportfoto
*Said also sold an operational group of web portals: Regionalne Gazety Internetowe including portals wczestochowie.pl and wklobucku.pl
* Said the aforementioned assets were sold for 23,524 zlotys
* Said the reason for divestment was lasting unprofitability of the assets
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan