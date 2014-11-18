Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
Nov 18 Columbus Capital SA and JR Invest SA :
* Reported on Monday their unit Columbus Energy SA signed 20 contracts for sale of photovoltaic installations between Nov. 10 and Nov. 14
* Total value of contracts is 908,000 zlotys
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.