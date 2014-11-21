Nov 21 Columbus Capital SA and JR INVEST SA :

* Columbus Capital signs investment agreement for acquisition of all shares of Ganador sp. z o.o. from JR Invest SA

* Details of acquisition of Ganador will be disclosed in an investment agreement that will be signed by the end of March 2015 Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: