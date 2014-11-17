UPDATE 2-Qualcomm results beat help allay worries over Apple dispute
Nov 17 Columbus Capital SA :
* Q3 revenue 29,969 zlotys
* Q3 operating loss 221,542 zlotys
* Q3 net loss 157,772 zlotys
* Does not provide comparative data as 2014 is first year in which company compiles consolidated financials statements
* According to management board company should meet its FY 2014 financials targets published on March 13, 2014
* Expects FY 2014 revenue of 1.5 million zlotys and net profit of 2 million zlotys
