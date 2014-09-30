BRIEF-Fonciere 7 Investissement FY net profit up at 0.3 million euros
* Fy net profit 0.3 million euros ($321,360) versus 0.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9335 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 30 Columbus Capital SA and JR Invest SA :
* Said on Monday they reported their unit PIE Polskie Innowacje Energetyczne SA signed, between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28, twelve order contracts for a total value of 514,000 zlotys
* Said contracts covered providing of innovative energy- saving solutions in engineering
NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. mortgage application activity fell last week despite a decline in borrowing costs on 30-year home loans to their lowest levels in nearly five months, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.