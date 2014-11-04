BRIEF-Carsales.Com updates on dividend reinvestment plan
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Columbus A/S
* Q3 net revenue 190.7 million Danish crowns versus 182.6 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA 8.4 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns
* 9-month profit before tax 30.1 million crowns versus 13.3 million crowns
* Says expectations to revenue and EBITDA are maintained
* Expects revenue at the level of 900 million crowns and an EBITDA before share-based compensation at the level of 80 million crowns in 2014
* Expects that both Norway and US subsidiaries will gradually improve performance during 2015
* Year to date 2017 cash collections were up 29% on a forex neutral basis versus prior year, totaling A$2.51 mln