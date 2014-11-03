BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
Nov 3 Columbus Capital SA and JR Invest SA :
* Say their unit Columbus Energy SA signed 38 contracts for the sale of photovoltaic installations worth 2 million zlotys, from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31 Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO, April 26 Toshiba Corp has decided to replace its auditor after less than a year as the troubled electronics conglomerate struggles to win its approval on full-year financial statement, the Nikkei business daily reported.