-- Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. --

By Clyde Russell

SINGAPORE, March 2 It's encouraging to see Indonesia taking tentative steps towards cutting its overly generous fuel subsidies, a move that will hopefully inspire other Asian nations to do the same.

While China grabs the headlines as the main driver of rising global oil consumption, demand in other Asian nations is also climbing in contrast to steady-to-lower usage in North America and Europe.

However, it's too early to get excited and say the growth in non-China Asia's oil demand is about to slow because governments are feeling the fiscal pinch of providing subsidies.

But it is worthwhile to encourage the trimming, or even the elimination, of subsidies so that Asian consumers can feel the effects of the movements in global crude prices.

Currently, adjusting the global supply-demand balance in response to changes in prices is largely left to consumers in North America and Europe, but this would change if Asians were fully exposed to crude prices.

This would help the market adjust quicker by making demand destruction appear earlier when prices spike, as they have done in recent weeks with investors fretting about the potential loss of Iranian supplies.

Looking specifically at Indonesia, the government has two proposals before lawmakers: the first would increase prices by a flat 33 percent and the second would allow floating prices with a fixed subsidy of 2,000 rupiah (22 cents) a litre.

The first option is said to be the front runner, and would lift the gasoline price to 6,000 rupiah, or 66 cents, a litre.

However, this would still be a heavily subsidised price: 92-RON gasoline in Singapore traded at the equivalent of 83 cents a litre yesterday, which is a free-on-board price that doesn't take into account the cost of transportation and any retail margin.

Even after trimming the subsidy, Indonesia would still have the second-cheapest gasoline in Asia behind Malaysia at 60.7 cents a litre.

China has lowered subsidies in recent years and its gasoline price as of Feb. 8 was equivalent to 106 cents a litre, probably enough to ensure that refiners were able to squeeze a small profit from producing the fuel.

India's gasoline price is also more market-related at 139 cents a litre, but its main fuel is diesel, which costs 91.1 cents a litre, just above the Singapore price of 83.7 cents but not enough for refiners to break-even once transport costs and retail margins are added.

In Indonesia, India and Malaysia the rationale for subsidies to aid the poor has been eroded by the rise of the middle class and their love affair with cars.

The subsidies mainly end up benefiting people who don't really need them, and this makes them even more difficult to remove as the middle class exercises more political hegemony than the poor.

But even if the subsidies were trimmed or removed, how much would demand get crunched?

Indonesia consumed about 1.3 million barrels of oil a day in 2010, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy.

However, there is an incredibly wide range of estimates as to what the price elasticity of fuel demand is, and most research focuses on developed economies, making its relevance to fast-growing developing nations in Asia questionable.

Some put the elasticity as high as 50 percent, some as low as 2 percent, and the impact of price changes also varies over time.

This means estimating how much demand will fall because of Indonesia's proposed 33 percent fuel price hike is tricky and little better than guesswork.

However, in the interests of debate, let's assume that the price hike goes ahead and elasticity is 20 percent, that is, for every 10 percent increase in the price, demand falls by 2 percent.

A 33 percent hike in fuel prices would therefore imply a 6.6 percent drop in Indonesia's fuel demand, equivalent to a decline of about 86,000 barrels a day.

This potential drop is fairly significant, given that the International Energy Agency expects demand from Asia, excluding China, to grow by 200,000 barrels a day to 10.9 million in 2012,

Even though this is all speculation, the reaction of Indonesians to any fuel subsidy cuts will be key to working out the impact on demand.

It's also certain that politicians from countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam will be watching to see if Indonesia can trim subsidies without copping too much public anger.

(Editing by Miral Fahmy)