--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 9 There is a creeping realisation inside Australia that the nation's commodities boom is becoming harder work, with project costs blowing out and questions over whether there will be enough demand from Asia.

Australia's economic success of the past decade and its hopes for future wealth are built on the appetite of Asia, and China in particular, for iron ore, liquefied natural gas, coal and other commodities.

But recently the rosy outlook for commodities, that has led to a pipeline of about A$300 billion ($295 billion) in mining and LNG projects, has dimmed amid cost pressures, delays, environmental opposition and changes in government policy that have raised risks and lowered potential returns.

There is also growing concern about the crowding-out effect resources are having on other sectors of the economy, most notably manufacturing and tourism.

While it's too early to suggest that Australia is going to trim back its planned investment in resources, the mood appears to be shifting towards reassessing projects and there may be consolidations or delays in final approvals.

This could have serious economic consequences, as while resources and related services are about a fifth of the economy, they have been the main driver of gross domestic product growth in the past decade.

The two mining giants, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto , acknowledge investor disquiet over the massive spending plans, and of the need for discipline in controlling costs.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese told a conference last week that it's getting "harder and harder" to find resources, while at the same time meet shareholder demand for increased dividends or buybacks.

His take on this is that there may be an under-investment in new supply of commodities in the next five years, which implies that prices for commodities will rise and those companies best placed will benefit.

BHP Billiton was also promising discipline in spending last week, trying to soothe investor concern over mega-projects at a time when many see flattening demand from China, the world's largest consumer of commodities, as it re-weights its economy toward domestic demand from fixed asset investment.

BHP has three major project expansions expected to go to the board for approval this year, the Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine in South Australia, the Outer Harbour iron ore venture in Western Australia and the Jansen potash project in Canada.

The combined capital expenditure on these projects, and U.S. shale gas plans, could amount to more than $120 billion over the next 15 years, but only increase returns from 2023, according to Deutsche Bank estimates.

These sort of numbers highlight the risks for developers of enormous resource projects, and it's not only the long time for payback on the investment, there is also regulatory uncertainty and rising environmental opposition to new mines.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard's Labor Party-led minority government has managed to pass a mining resource rent tax (MRRT) and a carbon tax, both of which come into effect on July 1.

While the MRRT is targeted at iron ore and coal initially, and only for large projects, it is one of those things that can be amended if it proves a good revenue source for the government, or indeed, if it doesn't raise as much as hoped, which is the more likely of the two scenarios.

The carbon tax will add to the price of doing business, just as Australia's high labour costs add to ballooning budgets for projects.

Most at risk seem to be the coal-seam gas to LNG projects in Queensland state, with Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina said to face a 50 percent blowout on their Arrow LNG venture.

This could force a delay to the final decision to build, and the atmosphere for all the LNG projects is becoming more challenging, as environmentalists and farmers lobby for more regulation, and even an end to using coal-seam gas.

While coal-seam gas is plentiful in eastern Australia, opposition has been mounting as it competes with farmland and critics say the technology used produces potentially harmful side effects, such as saline water.

The problems mount for LNG when the demand picture is taken into consideration.

While Japan's use has gone up because of its nuclear shutdown, the real growth in Asia is projected to come from China, and it's possible that there may be a shale gas revolution there, just as happened in the United States.

While none of these factors are enough to derail Australia's ambitious plans, the risks are mounting, and when that happens, money tends to be kept in the bank.