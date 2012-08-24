Steel Minister Beni Prasad Verma was ridiculed by opposition parties for his statement in Barabanki earlier this week. "Prices of pulses, wheat flour, rice, vegetables have been rising," he said, adding "I am happy that this will benefit the farmers". The Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party jumped on him for colluding with the "inflation mafia".

Of course, inflation does not discriminate between consumers. If higher prices hurt industrial workers, they harm the farmer equally when he goes to the market. But consumers can also be producers and in certain situations can themselves charge higher prices to give rise to inflation. That can happen in agriculture.

Inflation is not of one variety. Usually it is associated with excess demand or overheating of the economy. This happens when investment runs ahead of savings, creating an inflationary gap. In most developed countries, with agriculture having an insignificant share in GDP, it is the prime cause of inflation and the rate of interest the most common instrument to balance investment and savings.

In developing economies, in which agriculture has a relatively higher share in GDP, inflation can be generated when there is a drop in production. The latter happens when, for example, the monsoon fails. Prices of agricultural products rise, push up the cost of living and consequently wages and salaries, spreading inflation throughout the economy.

This type of inflation was common in the 1950s and 60s when the production of food grains was short of demand and the country survived on PL 480 imports. Inflation benefited farmers because, with inelastic demand for food, the rise in food grains prices more than made up for the fall in production. The farmer earned more when the monsoon failed. But only those farmers made a fast buck who had enough surplus to sell. To the small farmer, the rise in prices of agricultural products gave no benefit since most of what he produced was for his own consumption.

The food situation changed dramatically with the green revolution. Production of food grains increased faster than consumption and the government was able to build a comfortable buffer stock which could be drawn upon to make up the shortfall or can be supplemented to prevent prices from collapsing when there is a good crop. Food grains prices have stabilised and the susceptibility of the economy to inflation has consequently declined. Buffer stock tamed food inflation.

Since the last three years, however, food inflation has reappeared but not because of the shortage of food grains. It is the more elite products like fruits and vegetables, milk, meat and eggs, edible oils and pulses which generate high-level inflation. That reflects an improvement in income as also the enrichment of the food basket. Since food inflation is at a much higher rate than headline inflation, there would have been a net benefit to the farmers producing those elite foods. Beni Prasad's statement may have been simplistic. But some farmers do benefit from the rise in prices.

(D. H. Pai Panandiker is President of the RPG Foundation. The views expressed in this column are his own and do not represent those of Reuters)