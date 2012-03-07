(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 7 Premiums for Brent
delivered over the peak summer driving season have fallen nearly
50 percent over the last three trading sessions, implying that
refinery demand is starting to fall away as prices climb.
The premium for ICE Brent delivered in May rather
than June has slumped from a high of 87 cents per barrel
on March 1 to just 49 cents on March 6, according to Reuters
data, with somewhat smaller declines for the Jun-Jul, Jul-Aug,
and Aug-Sep spreads (here).
For some oil watchers, spreads provide a truer picture of
supply-demand in the physical market because trading is
dominated by oil companies, refiners and physical traders, who
focus on fundamentals, unlike flat prices, which often appear
heavily influenced by hedge funds and other financial players
responding to macroeconomic triggers and sentiment.
In the second half of January and through February,
strengthening spreads pointed to real tightening in the Brent
market, as disruptions in South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, coupled
with growing difficulties handling Iranian crude because of
sanctions, sent refiners scrambling to lock in supplies for the
key summer gasoline season.
Time spreads surged in tandem with a rally in flat prices.
But the last three trading sessions have seen the biggest
sell-off in the spreads since the start of the year.
It comes as flat prices have appeared to top out, at least
for the time being, amid concerns about the prospective impact
of $4 gasoline on the recovery, worries about demand destruction
and refinery demand, and signs of diplomatic overtures between
Iran and the United States, which could reduce tensions in the
short term.
Iran may also be finding ways to work around sanctions and
restart the flow of crude to Africa and Asia, as my colleague
Peg Mackey explains here:
Time spreads still point to a tight market over the summer
months, but no longer as explosively short as feared a week ago.
