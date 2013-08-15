(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 15 Fracking set off a modern day
land rush across the United States, as "land men" acting on
behalf of exploration and production companies scrambled to
secure rights to drill and fracture underground formations for
oil and gas.
Landowners received hundreds or even thousands of dollars
per acre in exchange for allowing wells to be drilled and
pressure pumped, and hundreds of thousands or even millions of
dollars more if the wells struck petroleum and were put into
production.
Recently, the rush has cooled. Shell, BHP Billiton and
Chesapeake Energy have been forced to take billions of dollars
in writedowns because they overpaid for mineral leases that
proved less productive than expected.
In many instances, companies have tried to renegotiate, or
repudiate the contracts by finding legal defects, as they find
themselves with rights to drill and fracture on too many acres,
many of them with quite marginal production prospects, amid a
glut of gas and oil.
That has not stopped other landowners with older leases,
signed before the boom, trying to terminate them in the hope of
getting a better deal now.
In the meantime, landowners and communities in other
countries with shale gas and oil, such as Britain, can only look
on with envy at the riches that fracking has brought.
Even before the first shale oil or gas has been drilled, a
three-way fight is erupting in Britain between frackers, the
national government and local communities over who gets to keep
how much of future revenues.
OWNERSHIP RIGHTS
Whatever the commercial and legal rights and wrongs in
individual cases, the prospect of significant local income
helped mute opposition and make fracking acceptable in many U.S.
communities.
Royalty payments from oil and gas production have helped
make North Dakota one of the most prosperous states in the union
over the last decade.
But the United States is unusual in that mineral rights are
in private ownership. In most of the rest of the world, oil and
gas deposits are owned by the state.
In Britain, most mineral rights are privately owned, except
for petroleum, which was reserved for the Crown by the 1934
Petroleum Production Act, a reservation confirmed in subsequent
legislation.
Similar systems apply in the rest of the world. Oil and gas
accumulations, and sometimes other valuable minerals like iron
ore or phosphates, tend to be owned by the state.
Landowners and local communities may get small payments to
compensate them for surface disruption, but have no legal right
to a share in the revenues from the oil and gas.
Local communities get all the downside of oil and gas
extraction, without sharing any of the benefits. Little wonder
that many communities are less enthusiastic than some of those
in the United States to host drilling and fracturing operations.
SURFACE AND MINERALS
In the United States, mineral ownership rights are a matter
for state law.
The rights to use both the surface of the land and any
minerals beneath generally started out in common ownership.
In some instances, however, surface and mineral rights have
been separated.
Surface owners may have sold the rights to any minerals
occurring beneath their property (severance via mineral deed) or
sold the surface land but retained their right to exploit any
minerals under it (severance by mineral reservation).
"When the mineral rights are severed from the surface
rights, whether by reservation or deed, the mineral rights are
dominant; that is, the owner of the mineral rights has the right
to use as much of the surface as is reasonably necessary to
explore, produce and transport his or her minerals," according
to a useful guide for landowners published by North Dakota's
Cooperative Extension Service ("North Dakota Oil and Gas Leasing
Considerations" 1981 and 2006).
A similar system applies in other oil and gas-producing
states. It also applies in Britain, except the mineral rights
owner is the Crown.
But assuming the landowner had the mineral rights in the
first place and still retains them, they can expect a stream of
payments in exchange for letting exploration and production
companies search for and exploit the oil and gas that they own.
BONUSES AND ROYALTIES
On signing a mineral lease, the mineral owner will normally
receive a bonus of so many dollars per acre. Bonuses are
deliberately agreed in a side document so they remain
confidential, even when the lease is placed in the local land
registry.
The lease gives an exploration and production company
exclusive rights to search for and produce oil, gas and any
other stipulated minerals on the leased acres for a period of
years.
During the primary term of the lease, the exploration and
production company has so many years to drill its first well or
the lease terminates. In the meantime, until it commences work,
it must make small annual payments to the mineral rights owner
called delay rentals.
Once oil, gas or other stipulated minerals start to be
produced, the secondary term of the lease comes into effect.
Delay rentals then stop. Instead, the mineral owner is
entitled to a share of the production (royalties), either in
kind or as cash from the proceeds of sale.
Sometimes royalties are paid minus expenses associated with
transporting and marketing the petroleum. Typical royalty rates
are 1/18th, 1/6th or 3/16ths, but vary quite widely depending on
the level of competition when the lease was signed.
If the mineral owner is in a particularly strong position,
they may be able to negotiate an additional overriding royalty,
paid from the share of production belonging to the company and
free from any of the costs of operation.
COMMUNITY BENEFITS
In Britain, landowners and local communities will not be
eligible for the sort of bonuses, rentals and royalties that
come with owning oil and gas.
Instead, Britain's government will levy an effective tax
rate of 62 percent in exchange for producing its oil and gas -
the same as most offshore operators currently pay for fields in
the North Sea.
But to spur shale drilling, which has higher upfront costs,
the UK government is currently consulting on a revised fiscal
scheme that would cut the effective tax rate to 30 percent.
To quieten local protests, the UK Onshore Operators Group
(UKOOG), representing onshore exploration and production
companies, has also proposed a series of community benefits, as
part of its Community Engagement Charter.
In effect, UKOOG is proposing a system of quasi-bonuses and
royalties. Local communities would receive "benefits" worth
around 100,000 pounds at the exploration/appraisal stage for
each site where hydraulic fracturing takes place.
They would also receive a share of the proceeds at the
production stage of 1 percent of revenues with approximately
two-thirds allocated to the local community, and one-third to
the wider county community.
It is a lot less than minerals owners receive in the United
States. Unsurprisingly, many communities likely to host shale
wells are already pressing for more.
"Conservative and Labour members of parliament in Lancashire
are joining forces to demand more money for their constituents
in return for 'fracking rights' after concluding that the
current sweeteners being offered are not good enough," the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday ("Lancashire MPs join
forces to seek fracking sweeteners" Aug 14).
"This is just practical politics," one MP is quoted saying.
"We are trying to get the best deal we can for our constituents
... We don't want crumbs off the table."
(Editing by Jason Neely)