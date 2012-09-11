(Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own)
By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK, Sept 11 With oil refining margins
seemingly strong, why are refineries not moving to cash in on
the bounty? The answer lies in the forward structure of the
gasoline market.
All summer front-month RBOB gasoline futures have traded
well above Brent crude, pointing to solid profitability for
refiners.
But the forward structure has been less rosy. Take late
June as an example. Front month RBOB cracks surpassed $20 a
barrel.
Yet the second month forward was priced only $13.50 a barrel
over crude. The premium in the third month forward was even
worse at less than $10 a barrel.
(See graphic: r.reuters.com/pec62t)
In other words, the market was saying to oil refiners:
"Don't overdo it on runs. Enjoy the profits while they last, but
don't leave yourself with too much supply on hand going
forward."
This structure of sharply lower cracks the further along the
forward curve has persisted, and worsened, as the market
approaches the normal seasonal shift to winter-grade gasoline,
which generally faces weaker demand and commands lower prices.
Rightly or not, the market has been anticipating all summer
long that a bounce in supply is right around the corner, making
it a waste of money to bid up forward supplies.
Yet that supply bounce has not come, forcing the drawdown of
gasoline stockpiles to meet demand in the United States.
Contrast the situation in gasoline with heating oil. As U.S.
distillate stocks have tightened, forward cracks have grown all
the more supportive, signaling to refiners that all out
production will be welcomed.
HOBBLED BY GASOLINE
The problem, however, is that many Atlantic basin oil
refineries are set up to produce lots of gasoline.
So even if the forward market is signaling that it is
worthwhile to plan on high runs to capture strong distillate
prices, weak gasoline pricing trumps everything else when
operating plans are being drawn up.
And because the United States still relies on imports of
gasoline from Europe to meet demand on the East Coast, the
forward structure is particularly important here.
Thus not only do European refiners have to try and
anticipate forward markets, they also have to make sure they
will be able to cover the cost of shipping surplus gasoline to
the United States.
With forward markets indicating all summer that a supply
bounce was just around the corner cautious European refiners
kept the brakes on runs to avoid creating a supply glut.
The real culprit here is twofold. For much of the year
jitters have persisted over the sustainability of the current
modest economic expansion in the United States, raising the
specter of renewed declines in gasoline demand.
At the same time feeble U.S. gasoline demand, something
which is being deliberately encouraged by U.S. government
policy, has forced a restructuring of Atlantic basin supply
lines.
Refineries in the Caribbean, hobbled by high fuel costs,
have shut down, forcing U.S. consumers to rely more heavily on
longer-distance gasoline suppliers to meet demand.
And a knock-on effect of the discipline of regional oil
refiners this summer has been a sharp fall in distillate stocks
as output of that fuel has been limited by conscious efforts to
keep gasoline production in check.
PUSHING ON A STRING
The structure of the gasoline market creates a thorny
problem for those who want to act to lower the price of oil.
Neither Saudi Arabia nor major Western consumers think there
is a problem with crude oil supplies.
Yet fuel costs will only really decline when inventories of
refined products recover.
So what these governments must accomplish is a revaluation
of forward gasoline prices against crude. This can only be done
by depressing forward crude prices or boosting forward gasoline
prices.
However the tools at hand --strategic reserves of crude oil
and refined products-- are best suited to meeting immediate
shortages of oil but offer little influence over the forward
structure of the market.
Unless released in such a huge quantity as to force the
overall price curve down through "shock and awe," the use of
strategic reserves may well prove an embarrassing failure.
This is why the current oil market problem facing
policymakers is similar to the "pushing on a string" limit to
monetary policy.
An alternative policy, such as a massive commitment to buy
forward gasoline futures in sufficient quantities to boost
forward refining margins would be politically suicidal.
Although it would likely bring about a large increase in
gasoline production, the effort would require the explicit
transfer of public resources to the oil industry.
It is also hard to see a skeptical public embracing a policy
whose initial effect would be to raise, not lower, gasoline
prices.
Thus policymakers face the unappealing option of waiting for
the market to adjust naturally.
This could take two forms. A benign shift would see
confidence seep into the forward market, boosting the view of
long-term gasoline refining margins, allowing supplies to
recover.
In the absence of a confidence boost, a more dramatic, and
painful adjustment will occur. Eventually inventories will get
so tight that a spike in spot fuel prices gets triggered.
The longer it takes long-term confidence to materialize, the
more likely the painful adjustment becomes.
(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)