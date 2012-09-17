By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK, Sept 17 The proliferation of railway
facilities to move Bakken crude oil to coastal markets was
supposed to save less competitive plants on the East Coast, but
new rail links are also eroding the price benefit from
transporting the crude from North Dakota.
Two saviors of U.S. East Coast refineries this summer
promised to expand their access to cheap inland North American
crude to make the money-losing plants profitable again.
Both the 185,000 barrels per day Trainer, Pennsylvania
refinery bought by a unit of Delta Air Lines and
Sunoco's 330,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery, contributed
to a new joint venture with private equity firm the Carlyle
Group, want to boost their intake of crude from Bakken
shale fields in order to displace imported oil priced against
the costly international benchmark Brent.
But this investment thesis relies heavily on the idea that
transportation bottlenecks will continue to repress wellhead
prices of inland North American crude oil.
That is a dangerous assumption. In crude oil markets, when
sufficient transportation links become available, wellhead
prices rise rapidly. The shipper, not the end-user, tends to
capture most of the spread between the price paid at the
wellhead and the destination point.
Bakken crude has collapsed to near its lowest discount to
Light Louisiana Sweet in recent days even as North Dakota crude
oil production has continued to march ahead.
At a spread of around $12 a barrel, the price gap is nearing
the estimated cost of moving crude by rail from the Upper
Midwest to market on the Gulf Coast.
In other words, once the cost of shipping is included,
Bakken crude is now as costly at LLS, the domestic light sweet
crude marker at the Gulf Coast.
COMPETITIVE DISADVANTAGE
Here is where East Coast refineries find themselves in real
difficulty.
Once sufficient transport capacity is available and the
price of Bakken crude oil plus transportation costs is below
that of a Gulf Coast alternative like LLS, Gulf Coast users will
be willing to bid up the wellhead price of Bakken until the
price plus shipping is equal to that of LLS.
Given the logistical challenges that some coastal refiners
face, particularly on the East Coast, some plants that may have
been counting on cheap Bakken crude to provide a competitive
edge, may now be returning to international crude markets.
Although some East Coast refineries are constructing rail
facilities near their plants, much of the trade still relies on
transshipping crude from trains to barges on the Hudson and
Delaware rivers.
This adds further shipping and handling costs. Without being
able to extract more value from a barrel of Bakken oil than a
competitor with cheaper transport links, East Coast refiners
face being priced out of the Bakken market.
Moreover even if these refineries succeed in building new
rail links that eliminate the need for barging, they may still
be priced out of the market.
When two refineries compete for the same barrel of oil, the
plant that is able to extract the most value from the crude can
afford to pay a higher price for the crude.
Thus, if transportation costs to the East Coast were to come
down to around the same price as it costs to move Bakken oil to
the Gulf Coast, Gulf Coast refiners may still be able to pay
more for Bakken crude.
Since Gulf refiners can make more high value fuels from
Bakken than the old East Coast plants they can afford to pay
more for the raw materials.
Short-term salvation may come from yet more production from
the Bakken play that overwhelms transport infrastructure again
and returns market power to buyers.
Yet this is always doomed to be a short-term hope. The huge
gains to be reaped by cutting transport costs and gaining access
to coastal markets means spreads between Bakken and Light
Louisiana Sweet will always tend to narrow to the point that
transport costs will gobble up the bulk of the difference.
And should sufficient pipeline capacity ever be built to
allow the Bakken market to clear without recourse to rail, then
those refineries that are pinning their hopes on rail to save
otherwise unprofitable operations will again be at a big
disadvantage.