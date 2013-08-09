By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK Aug 9 Cheap natural gas liquids in the
United States have made the country's petrochemicals industry
globally competitive again. Now oil refiners are looking at this
bounty with an eye to making U.S. gasoline exports more
competitive.
At first glance it is not immediately clear how butane would
make U.S. refiners more competitive. Traditionally butane has
been blended into gasoline, but increasingly stringent
anti-pollution regulations limit how much butane can be added to
fuel, particularly in warmer months.
But an abundance of cheap butane has refiners on the U.S.
Gulf Coast looking seriously at expanding or even building new
alkylation plants that use butane derivatives to create valuable
high octane gasoline blendstocks.
Valero Energy, the largest independent U.S.
refiner, disclosed during its most recent quarterly earnings
conference call it was studying expansion of alkylation capacity
at its Gulf Coast refineries.
The new or revamped units would likely use sulfuric acid
technology, Valero Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on the call,
perhaps costing as much as $300 million.
Such a large investment would be almost impossible these
days to justify in many U.S. refineries without recourse to the
gasoline export market. U.S. gasoline consumption is trending
lower and Gulf Coast refiners are already being forced to turn
to export markets to sustain the high operating rates that are
crucial to profitability.
But export refining is a tricky business. The more distant a
refinery is from its target market, the more the cost of
shipping eats into profit margins. For many U.S. refiners,
capturing more market share in Latin America and West Africa,
the two major gasoline import markets in the Atlantic basin,
means finding ways to cut their production costs to increase
competitiveness.
Cheap butane may well be an arrow in their quiver. Butane on
the U.S. Gulf Coast is worth only $55 a barrel, far below the
cost of the cheapest crude oil .
BAD NEWS FOR EUROPE
Butane is cheap because U.S. shale gas drillers, which have
targeted liquids-rich gas plays to compensate for plunging
natural gas prices, have driven U.S. butane output up to levels
unseen since the early 1980s.
A lack of export capacity means butane producers are forced
to compete on price to find a home for their production. Even as
U.S. export capacity grows, oil refiners expect the difficulties
inherent in chilling and liquefying butane for export to ensure
that domestic prices remain well below world prices for some
time.
Thus the logic behind expanding alkylation capacity is
clear. With the use of a cheaper feedstock than oil, the
resulting product can be sold for less and still be profitable.
That in turn will help U.S. refiners extend their reach by
making U.S. gasoline exports more competitive in distant
markets.
All this is bad news for European oil refineries. Europe's
oil refining industry is heavily dependent on gasoline exports
to West Africa because of dwindling domestic demand for
gasoline.
Europe's main competitive advantage in Africa is proximity,
which keeps shipping costs relatively low. Otherwise European
refineries have relatively high costs. Unlike U.S. Gulf Coast
refiners, they pay a high price for natural gas and find
themselves increasingly squeezed by declining Russian crude oil
exports.
In contrast U.S. refineries enjoy cheap fuel due to the
shale gas boom while rising American crude oil production is
cutting into feedstock costs. Indeed, the situation would likely
be worse already for European refineries except that many U.S.
refiners have infrastructure limitations that inhibit gasoline
exports.
Many Gulf Coast refineries run their gasoline output
immediately into pipelines that feed domestic markets, but
gasoline for export must be first pumped into storage to allow
the fuel blend to settle.
Due to a shortage of tank space and dock facilities, many
U.S. refiners have not yet fully emerged on the global gasoline
market. But all the big refiners have disclosed plans to add
dock and storage capacity to support gasoline exports in the
near future.
The scramble to step up export capacity will keep U.S.
domestic gasoline prices roughly in line with the rest of the
world even if shale oil and gas output does provide some cost
advantages for refiners.
Nevertheless the emergence of the United States as a
significant gasoline exporter will have important implications
for global oil trade flows, particularly if European refinery
shutdowns result.