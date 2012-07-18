By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK, July 18 Stubbornly high inventories at
the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for West Texas
Intermediate crude oil contract, are a ticking time bomb that
could blow out the spread between WTI and Brent futures.
Take the spread between the October WTI and Brent contracts.
Although it has jumped more than $3 a barrel since early July to
hit $14 a barrel, it is still below the $15.71 per barrel level
hit in April.
Similarly the gap between the January 2013 contracts is only
$12 a barrel, well below the nearly $19 a barrel level hit in
September 2011.
With only seven weeks remaining in the summer peak refinery
operations season, there is precious little time for the
industry to pare back the overhang at Cushing before refinery
turnaround season is upon the market.
Indeed, the dismal showing this summer at Cushing, where
stocks have built since the start of May, portends a surge in
inventories to a fresh record in the fall.
Since the beginning of May, crude oil stocks at Cushing have
risen more than 3.3 million barrels to 46.3 million barrels and
stand only 1.4 million barrels below the record high hit in
June.
Over the same period last year, Cushing stocks fell 3.8
million barrels and they would continue declining over the rest
of the peak refining season.
The build in Cushing stocks over the first part of the
summer is critical. Even if substantial declines are posted in
the seven weeks to the end of August, the peak refining season
may end with Cushing stocks only flat.
Last year, stocks at Cushing declined more than 7 million
barrels over the peak refining season. This gave the industry
breathing room to get through the period between September and
November when refinery utilization rates decline due to seasonal
overhauls.
Among the plants that are expected to undergo maintenance
after the summer are Holly Frontier's Tulsa refinery and CVR
Energy's Wynnewood plant. The two Oklahoma refineries are direct
consumers of crude oil at Cushing.
Expansion projects at BP's Whiting, Indiana, plant, and
Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery will only further
exacerbate the situation.
SEAWAY EXPANSION
Whether a blowout in the spread occurs is another question.
With almost nothing in the way of a physical arbitrage route
between Cushing and the Gulf Coast, the upper and lower bounds
to the Brent-WTI spread are at best conjectural.
The spread tends to move more in line with market sentiment
and investor flows. But that said, once traders get the spread
in their sights, moves can come quickly.
Moreover physical traders with infrastructure at Cushing
have a leg up on financial players in this market. They simply
know a lot further ahead of time what the supply situation at
the hub is likely to be. Chances are they are already taking
their positions.
Thus far, the broader market has been relatively sanguine
about prospects for WTI. At the front month, the Brent-WTI
spread has largely held at -$15 a barrel or less, and further
along the forward curve, the gap is even narrower.
Although the reversal of the 150,000 barrels per day Seaway
pipeline between Cushing and the Gulf Coast has proven too
little to trigger a meaningful drawdown in stocks, the planned
expansion of the line in early 2013 is giving traders hope.
Once operational, the 250,000 bpd expansion should
eventually help the situation at Cushing. But before it starts
up Cushing stocks will have several months after the summer
refining season to build up.
And refinery work in the winter and spring of 2013 could
easily blunt the immediate impact of the Seaway expansion on
stock levels.
Factor in anticipated increases in Canadian and U.S. oil
output in 2013, plus new pipelines connecting to Cushing and the
balance at the hub could easily be in surplus into at least the
third quarter of 2013, the earliest possible start of
TransCanada's Cushing pipeline to the Gulf Coast.