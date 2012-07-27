(Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.)
By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK, July 27 Crude oil has shown great
resilience in the face of unsupportive data over the last month,
bolstered by traders' optimism that central banks will prime the
economic pump yet again by printing more money.
Even traders who acknowledge that sentiment may have lifted
crude temporarily out of alignment with fundamentals say they
have to keep buying. Momentum can be friendly, after all.
The trick, of course, is knowing when to stop chasing the
crowd, because when sentiment shifts, the reckoning can be
brutal.
That shift may well come if crude prices keep rising, which
will bring the showdown between the market and Saudi Arabia to a
head.
Already, the market and the OPEC heavyweight are on a
collision course. The path oil takes over the next few months is
likely to depend on which side blinks first.
Only a few months ago, Saudi Arabia publicly stated its
intent to push down oil prices. At first this was blithely
ignored by the market.
At the time it certainly seemed like another tired
repetition of official Saudi oil policy: The market will always
be well supplied.
Yet what it marked was a clear shift in Saudi policy toward
actively pushing oil into the market in an effort to inflate
inventory levels in consumer nations.
Since then, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has gone on the
record saying $100 a barrel was a "great" price for oil.
His comments after the June meeting of OPEC ministers were
even more telling. Explicitly describing lower
oil prices as "stimulus" for the world economy, Naimi
underscored Riyadh's new, more activist, approach to the market.
TIGHT SPOT FOR SAUDIS
The impact of those words on the oil market has faded.
In many ways the showdown between the oil market and Saudi
Arabia is one between sentiment and market fundamentals.
Market sentiment is undeniably bullish, supported by
expectations of central bank action. Fundamentals are far less
supportive, but for now are being dismissed.
On the fundamental side, attention is focused on tighter
Western sanctions on Iran and the degree to which these cut into
Tehran's oil exports.
Yet Saudi Arabia has maintained crude oil production above
10 million barrels per day, defying expectations that the
kingdom might scale back output gradually to bring global oil
supplies down to match demand.
And, at least for now, the effect of the current sanctions
regime might be at its peak.
Iranian oil exports in July are expected to be flat with
June, arresting a slide, helped by record Chinese
buying.
South Korea has also signaled it may soon resume purchases
from Iran as Tehran works to provide shipping insurance that
bypasses Western financial markets.
For now, Saudi Arabia is unlikely to be too worried. Crude
prices have risen smartly from their June lows, but are still
close to the $100 mark the kingdom wants.
The case can also be made that plenty of short-term noise -
North Sea production troubles distorting Brent prices, for
instance - makes it premature to act.
Indeed, there is good reason to suspect that Saudi Arabia is
hoping the market will capitulate before it is forced into
action to put a lid on prices.
After all, it is hardly in Riyadh's interest to flood the
world with enough crude to trigger a price crash. Digging out of
that hole would be costly and potentially risky with unrest
bubbling away in the Middle East.
Even in the absence of a crash it is not a cost-free policy
to build stocks when no one else wants to.
At the very least, storage costs money, both in terms of
operations and the opportunity cost of lost sales. When oil
prices are higher in the future than they are today, storing oil
for delivery later in the year can be a money maker.
But today the opposite situation prevails. Those storing oil
risk losing money. Yet that is precisely what Saudi Arabia has
done, filling up storage in Europe and Asia.
Pricing crude cheaply enough to get third parties to store
oil also comes at the cost of money left on the table.
So the Saudi strategy right now may well be waiting and
hoping other factors overwhelm the momentum of the market.
But if these factors fail to materialize, or if crude simply
continues to barrel past negative news, Saudi Arabia will face
the challenge faced by any central banker who wants to turn a
market tide.
Intervention must be sufficiently massive to have a decisive
effect on prices; otherwise, the market trend will be unbroken
and the effect of any future intervention threat will be
diminished.
