* Retail revenues to rise, capital markets to weigh
* Shares at year-lows could rise on results
* TD, CIBC kick off results on Dec. 1
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Nov 27 A volatile year for Canadian
banking results is likely to end on a soft note, and the
outlook for 2012 won't inspire confidence as Europe's debt
troubles deepen and Canadian borrowers turn shy.
Analysts expect percentage year-over-year profit gains in
the mid-to-high single digits when the country's big banks
begin reporting this week. On a quarter-to-quarter basis,
profits are expected to drop from the third quarter.
Even so, with bank shares already at year-lows, even modest
results could spark buying pressure, particularly if one or
more of the banks raise dividends.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce (CM.TO), the nation's second- and fifth-biggest
lenders, are first in line to report for the fourth quarter,
with results due early on Thursday.
Volatile financial markets will likely steer the results in
the most recent quarter, just as they have so far this year.
"I think it's fair to say the capital market side of the
business is going to be lackluster," said Ian Nakamoto,
director of research at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier in
Toronto.
The S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE is down nearly 20
percent from the year-high reached in March, and recent results
for U.S. and European banks, whose third quarter overlaps with
the August-October fourth quarter of the Canadian lenders, were
hurt by weaker capital markets revenues.
Falling trading fees, and weak underwriting and advisory
activity should weigh on results, too. Analysts see only slim
growth in wealth management income, a growing focus for several
of Canada's top six lenders.
National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), with one of the highest
weightings of capital markets revenue, is the bank most likely
to show zero growth, according to analysts. TD, which is most
highly geared to retail banking, is expected to show
double-digit profit growth.
The markets-related weakness should be offset by revenue
from business and mortgage lending, which should grow despite
razor-thin interest rate margins.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Andre-Philippe Hardy said
stronger business-loan growth and lower loan losses should
drive revenue in the business line that makes up the bulk of
revenue for the banks.
However, mortgage growth is expected to slow next year, and
Hardy sees investors quickly looking past the fourth-quarter
results once they're released.
OUTLOOK, DIVIDENDS IN FOCUS
"In light of the recent market volatility and slowing
economic growth, we expect bank commentary on the outlook for
2012 to have a greater impact on share prices than reported
earnings relative to expectations," he said in a note.
CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Sedran expects full-year
per-share earnings to rise a slim 4.4 percent in 2012, down
sharply from his expected 12.3 percent for 2011.
Analysts also expect banks to reveal more about any
exposure to Europe, where the sovereign debt crisis is
spreading.
"I think the direct exposure is relatively minimal," said
Gavin Graham, president at Graham Investment Strategy.
"The real problem for the North American banks is the
knock-on effect in the event we get a sort of Lehman-style
freeze up in interbank lending," he said, referring to the 2008
collapse investment bank Lehman Brothers.
Setting that aside, he said the recent pressure on the bank
stocks could subside once results are released, particularly if
the banks raise dividends again.
Shares of TD, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), and National
Bank dropped to their lowest level in more than a year on
Friday, while Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) touched its lowest
in more than two years.
After putting dividend increases on hold in 2008, Canadian
banks began to resume raising payouts a year ago, and now all
have done so except for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), which
instead directed its capital towards its $4 billion acquisition
of Wisconsin bank Marshall & Ilsley.
"They got a (pass) because they had a big takeover," Graham
said. "But now you have to think there would be an indication
from management that if they don't do it now they are looking
at raising it in the next few quarters."
Other banks that analysts say may be due for dividend
increases this quarter are Scotiabank and National Bank.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Frank McGurty)