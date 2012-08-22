This has been happening for quite some time, but it just struck me when I saw a couple of ads recently on the front pages of some national dailies - "Free insurance along with your car". Some advertisements are a shade better - "Your car insurance for just Re. 1".

Of course, all this happens if you buy the car from that particular dealer. The fact is that your insurance is not free and the entire pitch itself is wrong -- it goes against some very basic principles of the insurance industry. The car dealer is probably an insurance agent and gets a commission for the car insurance sold to you and hence saves a good part of the discount which he is supposedly offering to you. After a year if you renew your insurance policy yourself, the dealer/agent will still get the commission -- year after year. Also, try refusing insurance through them and you might see a lot of freebies originally offered being refused. It's all bundled with the car insurance.

As a customer it does appear as a discount and I don't see anything wrong in that. You anyway have to take car insurance <here>, so you might as well take it from the dealer which makes the process a lot more convenient. The wrongness is in the act of claiming to offer free or heavily discounted insurance premiums when it actually should never be done. This has been noticed and the insurance regulator did come out with draft guidelines on bundling of insurance plans with different kinds of services. It happens even with loans -- a loan insurance offered with the loan disbursal. Taking insurance when going in for a loan is a good practice but the fact that the customer does not have a choice and has to take the insurance plan offered by the loan company is not.

It's a bit like the bottled water which is offered to the moviegoer -- you have to take it from the cinemas and it's priced much higher. It does bother all of us, but do we have an option? Most of us are resigned to this but what irked me was that fact that this free insurance thing -- which is incorrect -- is given so much publicity and is often one of the highlights of the car sales advertisements. Shouldn't something so blatantly wrong be done with some subtlety rather than on the front pages of some national dailies?

(The views expressed in this column are the author's own and do not represent those of Reuters. For more articles by Deepak Yohannan, please visit <www.myinsuranceclub.com/> ) (You may write to the author at Deepak@myinsuranceclub.com)