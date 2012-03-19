--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

SINGAPORE, March 19 The good news for anybody planning to spend billions of dollars developing a coal mine in Australia, Indonesia or Mozambique is that China's import demand may jump to 1 billion tonnes a year within two decades.

But the bad news for mining executives is the Asian giant's imports may not rise much at all as domestic output growth can meet future needs.

Those are the contrasting views of two analysts who spoke at last week's Coaltrans India conference in New Delhi.

Prakash Sharma, an analyst at consultants Wood Mackenzie, sees a massive increase in Chinese imports from 175 million tonnes to around 1 billion by 2030.

Adding to China's expected surge in coal demand, Sharma forecasts that India will increase its imports by more than five times to at least 400 million tonnes over the same time span.

But the views of Luther Lu, a managing director at Chinese coal specialists Fenwei Energy Consulting Co., might give the board of any mining company pause for thought.

Lu believes higher domestic output, a slower growth rate in coal consumption as the economy cools and increasing use of other types of power means China might not need to import much coal at all.

Obviously both analysts can't be right, but both present convincing arguments in support of their views.

All this makes forecasting what China's coal demand will be in the next few years or decades extremely difficult, with even small changes in some parameters resulting in large changes to demand scenarios.

Both Wood Mackenzie and Fenwei Energy believe Chinese coal consumption will rise, the main difference is the scale of the increase and whether the extra demand can be satisfied by domestic output alone.

China's imports will rise modestly to about 185 million tonnes to 225 million tonnes in the next two to three years, according to Wood Mackenzie's Prakash.

The big leap in China's coal imports comes around 2020, when domestic output growth tails off and could no longer keep pace with consumption, Prakash forecasts.

Fenwei Energy's Lu believes China's domestic coal output will rise by 200 million tonnes to 250 million tonnes in 2012, about a 7 percent increase from the 3.5 billion tonnes produced in 2011.

This will mean the Chinese coal market is more or less in balance, given the slower growth in electricity production and the greater share of that being met by hydropower and nuclear generation, Lu argues.

There is also a longer-term trend towards increasing energy efficiency and switching China to an economy more based on consumer demand than the current, energy-sapping, emphasis on fixed-asset investment.

Lu also believes China will largely overcome the infrastructure problem of the coal being in the north and northwest of the country, but the demand being in the industrialized southeast by building more industry in coal-mining areas and also by building power plants near mines and shipping electricity rather than the raw fuel.

Wood Mackenzie's Sharma believes that Chinese and Indian demand for coal will easily exceed domestic production in both countries, as the bulk of new electricity generation will still have to be met by the fossil fuel.

With China and India requiring some 1.4 billion tonnes of imported coal by 2030, this will justify the opening up of coal basins such as the Galilee in Australia's Queensland state.

However, given much of the new coal supply from Australia, Indonesia, Mozambique and even further afield from places like Colombia is in remote areas, requiring huge infrastructure investments, coal prices will have to remain high to ensure new projects are developed.

And it's here we come to the nub of any coal scenario for China.

The world's largest commodity consumer is likely to import ever increasing amounts of coal, maybe even as much as Wood Mackenzie forecasts, only if international seaborne prices remain competitive to local production.

If coal can arrive at Chinese ports cheaper than it can from mines in provinces such as Inner Mongolia, then imports will remain competitive.

Since China became a net coal importer around the start of 2009, imports have tended to rise when the Newcastle spot price, the regional benchmark, declines or does so relative to the Chinese domestic price, once shipment and import taxes are taken into account.

Any bullish scenario on Chinese coal demand will depend on major exporting countries being able to produce at a price lower than China's own mines, while any bearish outcome needs rising, low-cost output domestically.