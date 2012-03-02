(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 2 China's growing demand for
imported oil, coupled with the development of new oil and gas
supplies in North America, is set to transform the international
security situation in the Middle East over the next 20 years.
That is the inescapable conclusion from an arresting slide
in a presentation given by Maria van der Hoeven, executive
director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), at a seminar
on the future of energy in Mexico City on Feb. 29.
Slide 14 shows how "changing oil import needs shift concerns
about oil security" based on IEA projections of net oil imports
in 2035. (here)
U.S. oil imports are set to almost halve between 2000 and
2035 owing to rising domestic output from both conventional and
shale fields, increased ethanol blending and improvements in
vehicle efficiency. By 2035, the United States will be importing
just 6 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), down from almost 11
million b/d in 2000.
In contrast, China's oil imports are set to surge from
around 1 million bpd to more than 12 million by the end of the
period. India's import needs will soar from less than 2 million
bpd to around 7 million. Members of ASEAN will be importing
almost 4 million bpd.
China will overtake the United States as the world's largest
oil importer by around 2020, according to the IEA, with other
Asian customers adding to regional import needs.
NAVIES, DIPLOMATS AND FIRMS
China relies on the Middle East and North Africa for almost
half its oil imports, in contrast to the United States, which
sources most crude and condensate from other countries in the
western hemisphere, with extra supplies from West Africa.
The increasingly important commercial ties between China and
major suppliers in the Middle East and Africa have been widely
analysed. But China's growing import dependence also has a
security dimension as it seeks to increase its influence in the
region, which will undoubtedly lead to increased competition
with the United States.
Following the end of the Cold War, the politics and
international security of the Middle East have been dominated by
the United States through a web of alliances with European
powers, the Gulf monarchies and North African autocrats.
Competition has come from Iraq (now removed), Libya
(overthrown), Syria (engulfed in civil war), Iran and Islamist
politicians and militant groups.
Primary U.S. interests in the region are threefold: oil
security; a strong political, cultural and strategic alliance
with Israel; and counter-terrorism.
Declining U.S. imports will not make the United States less
interested in the Middle East. Oil trades in a global market.
Regional developments still have the potential to affect the
United States through their impact on prices. And the importance
of its policies on Israel and counter-terrorism is unlikely to
diminish.
But it will face heightened strategic competition from China
and possibly other Asian powers as they seek to protect their
interest in Middle East oil supplies. As China's import
dependence rises, the country cannot afford to rely on a
regional "pax Americana" to guarantee its most important source
of fuel.
What form that strategic competition will take remains
unclear and will be determined in the years ahead.
It need not be boots on the ground. But China is already
seeking to enhance its capabilities for projecting power through
the development of a deep water navy and has sent warships into
the Indian ocean.
Like the United States and Britain before it, China will
need to develop its naval capabilities to protect the most
important supply lines through the Persian Gulf, the Indian
Ocean, the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea, as well as
other supply routes across the Pacific.
On the diplomatic front, China's growing assertiveness in
the region has been evident in its decision to veto a
western-backed United Nations Security Council resolution on
Syria, its blocking of further Security Council sanctions on
Iran, and evident interest in the course of the confrontation
between the western powers and Iran.
Secure access to the oil supplies of the Middle East is a
matter of vital strategic concern, and its importance for China
will only grow in the next two decades, as the IEA's chart
shows.
China will have to develop the commercial, diplomatic and
military capabilities to protect its vital interests -
suggesting the recent rise in Chinese activity in the region is
not an aberration but the start of a trend.
