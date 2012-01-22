Civil-military relations in three of South Asia's largest nations have been roiled in different ways over the last week. More by accident than design, Thursday turned out to be a day of deep significance for civil-military relations in Pakistan and Bangladesh -- India's most important neighbours.

On January 19, Pakistani PM Yousaf Raza Gilani appeared personally in front of a seven-member bench of his country's Supreme Court in a contempt of court case. Concurrently, the Bangladesh army claimed it had foiled an attempt by some mid-ranking army officers to topple the Sheikh Hasina government. The background that led to these two independent developments and the likely pattern of events that will now follow in Islamabad and Dhaka have considerable potential for Delhi and the contours of its bilateral relations with each neighbour -- and hopefully the trilateral engagement between all three South Asian nations.

And despite the normative contrast that India provides in civil-military relations apropos its neighbours, Delhi has been jolted by the unprecedented development of its Army Chief moving the Supreme Court (Jan 16 ) in an unseemly wrangle over his date of birth. Pakistan is the more dramatic and visible case for scrutiny. In the run-up to the Jan 19 appearance of PM Gilani in court, there was frenzied speculation in Pakistan and India -- particularly in the audio-visual medium -- that a disqualification of PM Gilani by judicial order and tacitly supported by the Pakistan military was imminent. In the event, the court proceedings were smooth and orderly -- marked by a very encouraging texture of civility and respect for institutional protocol.

Gilani, despite his beleaguered personal position -- virtually under attack by two of Pakistan's more powerful institutions, the Army and the Supreme Court, over the Haqqani memogate scandal and the Musharraf-era NRO fracas respectively -- was at his confident , poised best. In a symbolic gesture, he drove his own car to reach the court and unequivocally stated that he respected the judiciary and that his actions -- or lack thereof -- apropos the controversial NRO were within the provisions of the Pakistan constitution. While he did not use the word ‘dharma', it was evident that he was reiterating the point that as the PM of the country -- and one that is seeking valiantly to strengthen the civilian democratic ethos -- he had certain duties and responsibilities that he was seeking to discharge. The specific reference was to his President and party chief Asif Zardari and why he was unable to implement the NRO provisions by way of moving a Swiss court.

Prior to the Jan 19 hearings, the rumour mills in Pakistan were working furiously and various theories were advanced including attention being drawn to the 111 Brigade in Rawalpindi and its ostensibly revised operational profile with a new Bde Commander being appointed by General Kayani. This, it was inferred, was the beginning of a military takeover tacitly supported by the judiciary. Regrettably, some sections of the Indian TV constituency reflected the same kind of ‘breaking news' -- which I have often maintained is a case of ‘breaking facts' to only rearrange them with an eye on the ratings.

In the event, on Jan 19, the Pakistan Supreme Court heard PM Gilani and his able lawyer -- the seasoned Aitzaz Ahsan -- and set the next date of hearing for Feb 1. One presumes that in the intervening period, attempts will be made to find a modus-vivendi to a very complex institutional contestation within Pakistan. The three principal players are the executive -- represented by the elected legislature; the higher judiciary; and the all powerful Army that has been in the driver's seat in Pakistan for the last 55 years. Post the unceremonious Musharraf departure, Pakistan has been trying to revert to meaningful civilian rule ad despite all the criticism heaped on the Zardari-Gilani combine, the duo has shown remarkable tenacity in sticking to their positions of establishing civilian primacy.

Clearly, this is being resented by the Pakistan Army for institutional reasons and the judiciary has chosen to apply its own pressure on President Zardari -- which is more personalised than perhaps warranted. Thus we have an elected institution -- the legislator being brought under the combined pressure of two unelected institutions (the higher judiciary and the Army HQ) -- and how this will play out will have long-term implications for the future of Pakistan and the extended region that includes India and Afghanistan -- and by extension -- Bangladesh.

It is widely accepted within Pakistan and beyond, that the strengthening of the civilian political authority that was first derailed by General Ayub Khan in the mid 1950s is essential for that country to redress the many inadequacies and internal problems that plague it -- including the growing forces of religious radicalism, sectarianism and related terror activities. It is a pity that the rest of the political spectrum -- as represented by the more experienced Nawaz Sharif and the newly arrived Imran Khan among others are unable to arrive at a cohesive position about the current civil-military crisis cum opportunity that Pakistan faces.

Interestingly in Bangladesh, the Army has chosen to support the Hasina government in a rare display of transparency and this in itself is an encouraging development. However it is a matter of some concern that the opposition political party, the BNP is being implicated and this is not surprising given the bitter polarization that exists in the politics of Bangladesh.

Since birth in 1971, Dhaka has been under military rule for almost 15 years and the current turbulence -- even if it was foiled -- is an indicator about the complex challenges to the viability of the civilian political culture towards India's east.

The civilian political apex in Delhi has many lessons to internalize even as it is dealing with a self-goal over the age row of its own Army Chief which has now reached the Supreme Court.

