By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Dec 15 Soaring college costs and
stagnant incomes mean many families will not be able to save
enough to pay for a typical undergraduate education. But there
are still ways to find a college degree you can afford.
The good news is that most people will pay significantly
less than the sticker prices published by colleges, which
currently average just under $20,000 a year for public four-year
university courses, over $40,000 per annum at private colleges,
and $60,000 at many elite schools.
The average net price - what families actually pay for
tuition, fees, room and board after deducting grants and
scholarships - was $12,830 for public colleges and $23,550 at
private institutions for the 2014-15 academic year, according to
the College Board.
That's still a sizeable chunk of change, and doesn't include
books, supplies or transportation costs.
Families with higher-than-average incomes, or whose children
attend colleges that offer measly student loan assistance, tend
to pay a lot more.
If you haven't been saving since your child's birth, or you
have, but not nearly enough, here's what to do now:
PICK A CHEAPER COLLEGE
Using estimated family-contribution calculators from the
College Board or individual colleges can give you a better idea
of which schools may meet much of your financial needs, which
ones may give merit scholarships - even if you're not needy, and
which aren't generous in the least.
College consultants recommend applying for at least one
financial "safety school" - one whose costs you know you can
handle - in addition to "target" schools that you can pay for
with a stretch of your resources, and "reach" schools that may
be out of your range but could surprise you with generous
financial aid.
CONSIDER THE ALTERNATIVES
Having your child attend a nearby school so he or she can
live at home at least for the first year or two, can
dramatically cut the cost of college. The average net price for
room and board was $9,800 at public schools and $11,190 at
private colleges.
Attending community college for a while can save money as
well, but the dropout risk rises. Your student should make sure
his or her community college credits will transfer to the
desired four-year school.
A gap year also may be a good option, especially if the
student has no idea what to study, or has a job that can help
offset college costs.
TRIM DISCRETIONARY EXPENSES
Paying as much of the bill as possible out of your current
income will help you minimize the debt that you or the student
need to take on. That means employing the usual budgeting hacks:
eating out less and curtailing vacations.
If the student attends a school more than 100 miles away and
won't be driving there, you may qualify for a break on your auto
insurance premiums.
TAP YOUR ASSETS
Selling non-retirement investments and other assets does
more than just help you pay for school. Removing them from your
balance sheet could qualify you for more financial aid in the
future.
Check with a tax professional first, though, since selling
typically has tax consequences. You also can withdraw the amount
you contributed to a Roth IRA without taxes or penalties, but
make sure you won't need the money for retirement.
CRAFT A LOAN STRATEGY
Anyone who borrows for education should keep in mind that
lenders will approve far more debt than you can comfortably
repay.
A good rule of thumb is to limit student loans to the annual
salary the borrower expects to earn during the first year out of
school. A more conservative standard is to limit all borrowing
to federal student loans, which have fixed rates and numerous
repayment options. (Private loans typically have variable rates
and far fewer consumer protections.)
Most undergraduates can borrow a maximum of $5,500 in
federal loans their first year and $31,000 in total for an
undergraduate degree. Independent students and those whose
parents can't get approved for PLUS loans can borrow up to
$57,500.
Parents should limit their borrowing to what they expect to
pay off within 10 years. If borrowing would interfere with your
ability to save for retirement, though, you probably shouldn't
take on the debt at all.
INVESTIGATE HOME EQUITY BORROWING
Current PLUS (federal student loan) rates of 7.21 percent
are high, compared to what banks charge for home equity lines of
credit (around 4 percent for people with good credit).
Unfortunately, HELOC (home equity line of credit) rates are
variable and likely to go up. If you can pay the debt off within
a few years, though, Hellos may well be the cheaper option.
