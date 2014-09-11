(Corrects paragraphs 4 and 5 to clarify that that Wolper was not referring to any specific bank and that surprise audits are not required for "reasonable" supervision )

By Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Banks are putting more brokers in the empty spaces of their branches, raising some potential problems as they work more independently from their day-to-day brokerage supervisors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, for example, reached a goal last year of placing advisers from its Chase Private Client business, including brokers, inside 2,000 branches.

A spate of recent enforcement cases against bankers with securities licenses, including at JPMorgan and Citigroup Inc , shows how the brokerage and banking worlds are colliding on the regulatory front and spurring questions about the best way to supervise brokers inside a bank branch.

Brokerages need to match their growing ranks of brokers at bank branches with supervision, said Alan Wolper, a securities lawyer in Chicago, without referring to any specific broker-dealer. Brokerage compliance staff can help bridge the gap between bank brokers and supervisors, in part, by conducting surprise audits to keep brokers in line, Wolper said.

Securities industry rules require "reasonable" supervision, said Wolper, also former director of FINRA's Atlanta office. "They do not have to be under 24-hour surveillance," he said. While regulators have suggested surprise audits under certain circumstances, they are not required for reasonable supervision, he added.

Meanwhile, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall Street's industry-funded regulator, disciplined six bankers in August, including one at Citigroup and three at JPMorgan Chase. All had licenses to sell securities and were accused of banking-related frauds, such as deposit theft, that were unrelated to securities sales. The cases were part of nearly 100 disciplinary cases resolved last month by FINRA.

JPMorgan and Citigroup each declined to comment on the cases. FINRA's discipline resulted in five employees being barred from the securities industry and one suspended. Four of the six who were disciplined signed agreements in which they neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing. Two were barred after not responding to FINRA's requests.

The backdrop is fierce competition among banks for gathering wealth management dollars.

Banks are expected to increase their wealth management assets overall to $7.5 trillion by 2018 from $5.8 trillion through their bank-affiliated brokerages and other operations such as trust departments and stand-alone trust companies, according to Cerulli Associates, a Boston-based research firm.

CROSS REGULATION

FINRA can take action against anyone licensed to sell securities for conduct that does not meet "high standards of commercial honor." That is so whether they act as bankers, brokers or fee-based advisers. But those individuals may not have the close supervision they would have if they sat in a traditional brokerage office instead of a bank, say compliance professionals. Bank and brokerage supervisors can both be responsible for overseeing employees who have securities licenses, depending on the employees' roles, lawyers say.

FINRA is not formally targeting bank employees, said Emily Gordy, a senior vice president of FINRA enforcement. Cases typically draw the regulator's attention after the banks and their affiliated brokerages uncover misconduct, fire the employees and disclose the terminations in regulatory filings that FINRA reviews, she said. (Editing by Tim McLaughlin, Linda Stern and Matthew Lewis)