Dec 4 A brokerage worker who alters documents to
hide a mistake may face harsher consequences for the cover-up
than for the original misstep.
Three disciplinary cases recently resolved by the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority make that point clear. In all,
Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog levied suspensions and
fines against brokers and other brokerage staff for changing
documents that they knew were about to get a closer review by
compliance staff or lawyers.
The penalties were probably far worse than what the staffers
would have faced if they had left the documents alone,
securities lawyers said.
FINRA's disciplinary findings illustrate a practice that is
more prevalent on Wall Street than the number of disciplinary
cases involving it suggest, said Jonathan Uretsky, a securities
lawyer in New York. Brokers, trainees and other securities
professionals who change documents, such as instructions their
clients sign, often do not know the rules.
"In their mind, it's no harm, no foul," Uretsky said.
That is, until regulators become involved.
In one case, Ameriprise Financial Inc broker David
Tysk of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is appealing a three-month
suspension and a $50,000 fine that FINRA imposed in October, his
lawyer said last week. FINRA said Tysk altered notes about his
conversations with Guenther Roth before giving them to the
now-former client's lawyer to review for a 2009 arbitration.
A key issue in FINRA's decision: Neither Tysk nor Ameriprise
revealed the alterations to Roth or his lawyer during the
arbitration. The client had alleged that Tysk advised him to buy
a risky $2 million annuity, according to an Oct. 13 ruling.
Tysk "did nothing wrong, and he expects to win on appeal,"
said his lawyer, Brian Rubin. The broker continues to serve his
clients, Rubin said.
Roth's lawyer, Thomas Jamison in Minneapolis, suspected the
notes had been changed because they seemed "contrived" and
"extraordinarily complete," according to FINRA. A forensic
examination of Tysk's computer later confirmed the alterations,
according to FINRA.
Ameriprise and Tysk did not deny changing the notes but said
the broker did so "to make them more accurately reflect" the
conversations with Roth.
FINRA also censured and fined Ameriprise $100,000 for its
misconduct. A spokesman for the firm said it was not appealing
the decision.
Changing documents also tripped up Susan Ann Curnyn,
formerly part of a New York branch office compliance group for a
UBS AG unit, and her supervisor, Jennifer Lo Grasso, a
former administrative manager. FINRA disciplined the two in
separate cases.
They had learned in 2012 that marketing materials the branch
was to submit for a compliance audit by UBS staff were missing
required disclosures and other details, according to Nov. 10
FINRA disciplinary documents.
Curnyn worked with other UBS employees to add the
information, and she and Lo Grasso gave the auditors the
retooled materials, leading them to believe they were reviewing
the originals, FINRA said.
Lo Grasso and Curnyn, who no longer work in the securities
industry, both settled their cases with FINRA without admitting
or denying the allegations, documents show.
Lo Grasso agreed to a three-month suspension and $10,000
fine, and Curnyn, to a two-month suspension and $5,000 fine.
A UBS spokesman and Curnyn's lawyer declined to comment. Lo
Grasso, reached by telephone, said the allegations were false.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Tim McLaughlin and
Lisa Von Ahn)