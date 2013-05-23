NEW YORK May 23 The long-running Washington
debate over whether and how to beef up ethical standards for
Wall Street brokers who give financial advice shows no sign of
ending.
Some industry lobbyists are even stepping up their lobbying
on the so-called fiduciary rule. The traditional brokerage
industry would like there to be room for industry practices like
selling brokerage-branded funds that can be more expensive than
alternatives.
At issue are plans to develop two different rulemakings, the
process agencies use to develop and approve rules. The U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission has been mulling a
requirement that brokers be fiduciaries. That would force them
to put their clients' interests ahead of their own in every
recommendation, a tougher standard than the current requirement
that they simply recommend "suitable" investments.
The second rulemaking, in the works at the U.S. Department
of Labor, would impose fiduciary responsibilities only on
advisers serving workplace retirement plans and individual
retirement accounts.
Draft legislation that could delay both of those rulemakings
will be presented to the U.S. House Financial Services
Subcommittee on Capital Markets and Government Sponsored
Enterprises on Thursday.
The proposal from Missouri Republican Ann Wagner would
require the SEC to coordinate with the Labor Department and
other agencies to ensure rules they establish are consistent. In
addition, the SEC would have to do a cost-benefit analysis to
justify its possible rule, according to the draft. The SEC would
also have to determine whether retail customers are being harmed
by the lack of the fiduciary standard.
The Financial Planning Coalition, a pro-fiduciary standard
group, issued a statement on Wednesday saying the Wagner plan
could add a roadblock to the rulemaking process and "may have
the unintended consequence of frustrating any ongoing efforts to
increase standards of care for financial professionals."
The securities industry has a different view. "I don't think
we want to rush into a regulatory position without adequate
vetting," said Judd Gregg, chief executive of the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Associ`ation (SIFMA), at a
briefing for reporters on Monday. The group, which announced
Gregg's appointment Monday, represents hundreds of securities
firms, including the largest retail brokerages.
While the Wagner plan may be a long shot for final
enactment, it offers one more ray of hope for industry lobbyists
who may be aiming to delay the SEC rule indefinitely.
"If our members have more time to prepare for the worst,
they are in a better position," said David Bellaire, executive
vice president and general counsel for the Financial Services
Institute, which represents many advisers who service smaller
accounts such as IRAs.
Bellaire was referring to the Labor Department's rule, which
was first proposed in October 2010 and has been expected to be
reproposed for comment in July. Now it may not surface until
later in the year, Bellaire said. The group is concerned that
the DOL's plan will limit the types of fees advisers can collect
for servicing IRA accounts. He did not comment on Wagner's draft
legislation, which he had not yet seen.
MORE TIME TO LOBBY
Industry groups, which could change how brokers do business,
have churned up waves of industry lobbying. FSI, which put the
fiduciary rule at the top of its lobbying issues in a recent
federal disclosure, plans to bring about 150 members to
Washington in July to voice concerns to their representatives
and senators about the fiduciary rule and other issues. It spent
$196,000 on lobbying in the first quarter of 2013; that's almost
half the $440,000 it spent in all of 2012.
SIFMA listed 10 lobbyists working on the DOL proposal and
business conduct standards, among other concerns, in its recent
federal disclosure form.
The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors
(NAIFA) spent $665,000 lobbying multiple issues in the first
quarter of 2013 and listed four lobbyists working on the DOL
proposal and other regulatory issues. The group represents
smaller advisers, many of whom would be affected by the
implementation of a new Labor Department rule.
DODD-FRANK REDUX
The debate about the fiduciary standard was finally encoded
in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, which Wagner's plan
would amend. That law directed that the SEC study the issue and
be authorized (but not required) to develop new rules.
Last week the House passed a bill from New Jersey Republican
Scott Garrett on party lines that will force federal securities
regulators to conduct more analysis of costs and benefits before
adopting rules for Wall Street.
"This bill could truly keep us from moving forward," said
SEC Commissioner Elisse Walter at the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority's annual meeting this week. "We would be
more frozen in place than we are now."
She said the SEC already has a "very high standard" of
economic review.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York and Suzanne Barlyn in
Washington, with additional reporting by Jed Horowitz. Editing
by Linda Stern and Prudence Crowther)