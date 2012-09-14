By David Cay Johnston
ATLANTIC CITY, Sept 14 Americans who think more
legalized gambling can ease their state and local tax burdens
should take a close look at the travails of this struggling New
Jersey seaside resort.
Because betting is now legal in neighboring states, gambling
here is way down. The casino hotels have slashed their
workforces, cut real wages and, citing falling property values,
received huge property tax refunds - with more refunds likely.
The city has sold $103 million of bonds to finance casino
property tax refunds, bonds that with interest will cost the
average homeowner more than $2,100 over the next two decades,
Michael Stinson, the city finance director, said.
The city is about to sell another $35 million in bonds,
while the Press of Atlantic City reports that $40 million more
may have to be borrowed next year. If all that happens the
average homeowner eventually may be out more than $3,600 in
added taxes.
That may well understate the added costs to local taxpayers
in the next few years as the gambling business is likely to
shrink even more, as Mayor Lorenzo Langford told me. Each time
another casino opens in nearby states, "the Atlantic City market
should expect to see some lost business," Mayor Langford said,
and "one or more of the weaker casinos may close."
'IN TROUBLE'
Two temples of chance are gone already. The Sands was swept
away in 2006 by the winds of change, while another casino once
named the Atlantis sank, like its mythic namesake, beneath a sea
of red ink in 1999.
"Atlantic City is in trouble, and I don't see any way out,
even if they get sports betting and Internet" gambling, I.
Nelson Rose, the Whittier College of Law gambling expert, told
me.
Everyone I spoke to during four visits this summer expects a
big casino in the New Jersey Meadowlands in a few years, which I
believe would add to pressure to bring casinos to Manhattan.
Both are historically big markets for Atlantic City.
Gamblers lost $3.3 billion in Atlantic City last year, down
39 percent from the more than $5.4 billion (in 2011 dollars)
that players lost in 1996, according to the Center for Gaming
Research at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Because it has a national convention business, Las Vegas has
fared better than Atlantic City. Player losses in Las Vegas grew
8 percent in real terms between 1996 and 2011, the center says.
Between 2001 and 2011 the number of Atlantic City casino
hotel jobs fell by 30 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor
Statistics. Of 27,700 casino hotel jobs lost nationwide during
that period, almost half, 13,300, vanished in Atlantic City.
Casino hotel worker wages fell nearly $4,300 in real
dollars, a painful 11 percent decline in a one-industry town,
the data show.
A FUTURE IN DIVERSITY
Industry and city officials, many of whom I know from the
four years I reported on the gambling industry, put a brave face
on the future. They said the future lies in diversifying, in
relying less on slots and table games than a combination of
retail outlets (more than 100 already operate here), fine
dining, nightclubs and the beach.
They pointed to a new model for the future: Atlantic City
Revel, designed as a spa and resort that includes a casino
rather than a gambling hall with hotel rooms. It is the first
new casino here in a decade.
With its wavy blue glass exterior, Revel, is the first
property to embrace the sea as a theme.
Kevin DeSanctis, a former New Jersey state trooper and an
experienced casino executive who runs the joint, said the aim
was to draw people to Atlantic City for more than gambling.
What do people do after a night of gambling? Revel's answer:
fancy dining, the beach, a nightclub, a burlesque stage and pop
music acts like The Eagles.
Morgan Stanley, one of the too big to fail banks, owned a 90
percent stake in Revel, expanding its own betting beyond credit
derivatives to casino games. While derivative bets can sour,
with taxpayers forced to cover the bad bets, a casino itself is
a sure bet for the owner. The only games legalized come with
odds favoring the house, meaning that overall players must be
losers.
Two years ago, rather than double down on its $932 million
bet, Morgan Stanley folded, losing its stake in Revel. DeSanctis
took over, but he had to raise $1.5 billion more just to get the
doors open.
So far the Revel resort is not bringing in enough money to
pay its mortgage. Since opening April 2 it has lost more than
$35 million. DeSanctis is arranging a $100 million credit line
to get through the cold months.
Moody's lowered the credit ratings on Revel debt, suggesting
those who bought its bond may also have made a bad bet on this
new model for Atlantic City.
All these facts should prompt taxpayers to think carefully
about embracing more gambling as a way to ease their tax
burdens.
The liberties of the people, and all private wealth, depend
on stable government that defines and protects rights and
property alike. So why would we roll the dice on financing the
foundation of our society?