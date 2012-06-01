By David Cay Johnston
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y., June 1 A proposal to spend
$250 million of taxpayer money on a retail project here
illustrates the damage state and local subsidies do by taking
from the many to benefit the already rich few.
Nationwide state and local subsidies for corporations
totaled more than $70 billion in 2010, as calculated by
Professor Kenneth Thomasof the
University of Missouri-St. Louis
In a country of 311 million, that's $900 taken on average
from each family of four in 2010. There are no official figures,
but this one is likely conservative because - as documented by
Thomas, this column and Good Jobs First www.goodjobsfirst.org, a
nonprofit taxpayer watchdog organization funded by Ford, Surdna
and other major foundations - these upward redistributions of
wealth keep increasing.
In Irondequoit, just outside Rochester, N.Y., and a few
miles from where I live, developer Scott Congel wants $250
million in sales taxes to finance rebuilding the Medley Centre
mall while adding condominiums and a hotel. Typically local
governments issue bonds, which are paid off using sales tax
receipts that are diverted from public purposes to the
developer's benefit.
Subsidies for retail businesses are the worst kind of
corporate welfare because, as the end of the economic chain,
retailing grows only when population and incomes increase. If
population or income falls, then subsidies for new projects like
Congel's damage existing businesses, where people would
otherwise be spending their money.
The mall, which struggled from the start, was built in 1990
for $140 million in today's dollars. A Congel associate, Adam
Bersin, bought it in 2005 for less than $6 million in today's
dollars. He then persuaded the Monroe County industrial
development agency to issue $5.4 million in bonds and then
flipped the real estate to Congel in 2007.
Today the mall is empty, its doors sealed, except for a
Sears at one end and a Macy's at the other, each with a handful
of customers during my visits.
Congel promised a $260 million project, but five years on
nothing is built and Congel is seeking delays in fulfilling
promises for which the mall was granted property tax breaks.
That's how corporate socialism works - taxpayers contribute
when the market rejects.
TAXPAYERS' EXPENSE
Congel has never spoken publicly about his plans for the
mall and neither Congel nor any of his representatives,
including a lawyer, returned my calls. But la st month hi s office
gave a local TV station a statement promising to invest not $260
million but $750 million
My review of construction costs for hotels and condominiums
suggests the $750 million figure is wildly inflated, but it may
make the subsidies more politically palatable.
If the larger figure is real, and taxpayers put up $250
million, they would pay for a third of the project, while for a
$260 million project the taxpayer share would be 96 percent.
Having taxpayers pay nearly all of a new investment is
becoming common. General Electric, for example, is getting Ohio
taxpayers to cover 92 percent of a $126 million project
That's how corporate socialism works - taxpayers donate
capital, while the owners keep the profits.
Congel, along with GE and others, should rely on the market
to finance projects. If a project is sound, the market will
finance it and, if not, why should taxpayers donate?
When the Monroe County industrial development agency gave
Congel's plan initial approval I asked for its due diligence.
The county provided a thin report stating that if taxpayers
finance the restoration Medley Centre's sales would grow from
$30 million annually to $420 million.
The report cover states that Congel commissioned it. Judy
Seil, director of the agency which gives money to companies,
confirmed that Congel paid for the report. Still, she insisted,
the report is the county's due diligence.
That's how corporate socialism works. The poor may have to
pass a drug test to get benefitsbut rich applicants write their own ticket.
My due diligence shows that total inflation-adjusted income
in Monroe County fell by $2.5 billion, or 13 percent, from 2000
to 2008, the latest data. With such a steep drop in incomes it
seems unlikely that Medley Centre sales could grow 14-fold.
That's how corporate socialism works - ignore inconvenient
facts.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
As for that proposed hotel, my analysis of county hotel tax
data shows demand for lodging unchanged for two decades. If
taxpayers finance Congel's hotel it would either fail or almost
certainly force an existing hotel or two out of business.
That's how corporate socialism works - government, not the
market, picks winners and losers.
Last November I warnedthat
New York State taxpayers would have their pockets picked ever
more thoroughly because of a decision by the state's highest
court
The majority acknowledged that the New York State
constitution bans gifts to corporations. To get around this, the
court ruled, tax dollars can be funneled through a government
economic development agency like the one Seil runs.
That's how corporate socialism works - ignore inconvenient
laws.
Because New York had one of the strongest prohibitions among
the 50 state constitutions, this ruling shows how easily
corporations can plunder state treasuries.
New taxes to pay for stadiums for team owners,
billion-dollar-plus gifts for building factories and the
pocketing by 2,700 companies of state income taxes paid by their
workers have become common
That's how corporate socialism works - divert money from
schools and other public services to company coffers.
The 50 New Yorkers from libertarians to liberal Democrats
who brought the case asked for a rehearing, citing serious
factual errors in the high court's decision
The court not only denied the request, it also imposed $100
for court costs. Attorney James Ostrowski of Buffalo, who
represented the plaintiffs, called that a gratuitous "slap in
the face of people who litigated a matter of vital public
interest on a shoestring budget."
That's how corporate socialism works - penalize anyone with
the temerity to fight being taxed to give to the already rich.
Congel may never get $250 million of taxes, but if he does
it will cost taxpayers whether they visit his mall or not, while
weakening or destroying existing local businesses.
That's how corporate socialism works - privatize gains,
socialize losses and destroy competitors who do not get
subsidies.