By David Cay Johnston
Aug 21 How is your pension doing?
Even if you are not one of the 44 million Americans lucky
enough to be in a private-sector traditional pension plan, you
should care because if enough fail, your tax dollars will be
needed to clean up after them.
Defined benefit pensions, properly funded, are the most
economically efficient way to finance old age. Congress has
failed since it enacted ERISA, the 1974 Employee Retirement
Income Security Act, to impose rules to get the most benefit
with the least risk out of traditional pensions. Instead,
campaign-donation-seeking lawmakers have enabled rules that
encourage the private pension system to shrivel and weaken.
In July the 100 largest company pension plans had their
worst recorded month and now owe $533 billion ()
more than they have assets to pay, the Milliman benefits
consultancy says. Other consultancies have issued similarly dire
reports.
The core problem has been too little money put into pension
plans. Putting in too little money, as noted economist Martin
Feldstein pointed out more than three decades ago, inflates
stock prices by obscuring corporate liabilities for future
pension obligations. This distorts current investment decisions
and creates future risks for investors and workers when these
pension obligations come due.
Pension funds come from workers, who set aside what would
otherwise be current cash wages to provide for their old age.
Not putting that money into the pension plan is a subtle, but
widespread form of wage theft. Companies argue that they make
funding estimates based on what the law allows, which is true.
But then it is usually what the law allows, not venality, that
is the scandal.
Compounding the thievery are 12 years of abysmal stock
market returns. From its 2000 peak, the total market, with
dividends reinvested, is down a fo urth i n real terms, prices of
Vanguard's total stock index fund show.
ZIRP PRESSURE
Further pressing down on pension plans is ZIRP, the Federal
Reserve's Zero Interest Rate Policy. The Fed says its policy is
needed to stabilize the economy, but of course there are other
stabilizing options like Congress making investments in
infrastructure and research that put people to work while making
commerce more efficient and profitable.
Artificially reducing interest rates reduces returns on
bonds and cash. This, in turn, requires larger cash infusions,
which are even harder in these hard times.
The Fed has been holding the interest rates it controls at
next to nothing for almost four years and plans to keep doing so
for another two.
For a benefit due in three decades, reducing the expected
annual interest rate from 7 percent to 2 percent requires more
than four times as much cash today. One way to avoid putting in
more money is to freeze pension plans, an especially cruel
policy for workers with long tenure.
By 2004 just four of the 1,000 largest companies with
pensions had frozen, but five years later 310 had, according to
the National Institute for Retirement Security and the Watson
Wyatt compensation consultancy. More freezes are a certainty.
If you want to know about the health of your pension plan go
to pensioninspector.com. Registration is free for
individuals. David J. Tananbaum, a veteran pension actuary, has
compiled years of Form 5500 annual reports by pension plans,
analyzed them and applied a simple A to F grading system.
The most useful part of Pension Inspector is its system,
based on federal law, ranking whether a plan has enough to pay
three classes of participants: those already retired,
"terminees" who have left employment but are not yet eligible to
collect and current workers.
A plan may look healthy overall, but if there is not enough
money to pay current workers the benefits they have earned so
far it tells you two things. One is that your employer probably
stole part of your wages, or the wages of those who came before
you, by not putting as much as you gave up in cash wages into
the plan. The second is that the plan is at a greater risk of
being frozen, which is bad news for current workers, especially
those older than 50.
PENSION FAILURES
Since 1975 pension failures have been modest, with just 1.5
million people, or 3 percent, in plans taken over by PBGC, the
federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp, created by ERISA, which
protects the pension benefits of the 44 million Americans in
insured pension plans.
Pension failures, so far, have not yet cost taxpayers a
penny because insurance premiums, assets left in failed plans
and - often - reduced benefits for retirees have been enough to
keep the checks flowing.
Amazingly, PBGC keeps no record of how much less those 1.5
million people get because they were in plans that failed. This
is because Congress does not require it to keep a record.
Congress should hold hearings to get at the answer.
Compare this situation, bad as it is, with the bailout two
decades ago of the savings-and-loans at $313 billion in today's
dollars and the 2008 bailouts of Bear Stearns at $192 billion,
Bank of America at $152 billion and Citigroup at $292 billion,
to cite just a few examples.
But that does not mean pensions will never need a taxpayer
bailout. Joshua Gotbaum, director of the PBGC, told Congress in
February that "if PBGC's finances aren't reformed, the agency
will eventually run out of money to pay benefits."
Congress then enacted a sort of patch, over the objections
of the ERISA Industry Committee, the main pension group lobbying
for Corporate America, which also objects to the Fed's
low-interest rate policy.
The 1974 Employee Retirement Income Security Act does not
provide for a taxpayer bailout of pensions, but the economic
damage done to plans by artificially low interest rates builds a
moral and political case for one in the event of many more plan
failures.
If many plans fail, or benefits are slashed because of
frozen plans, more older Americans will not have enough to
survive. Does anyone think we will force many older Americans to
choose between homelessness and suicide?