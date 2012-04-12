*
By David Cay Johnston
April 12 Across the United States more than
2,700 companies are collecting state income taxes from hundreds
of thousands of workers - and are keeping the money with the
states' approval, says an eye-opening report published on
Thursday.
The report from Good Jobs First, a nonprofit taxpayer
watchdog organization funded by Ford, Surdna and other major
foundations, identifies 16 states that let companies divert some
or all of the state income taxes deducted from workers'
paychecks. None of the states requires notifying the workers,
whose withholdings are treated as taxes they paid.
General Electric, Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, Chrysler,
Ford, General Motors and AMC Theatres enjoy deals to keep state
taxes deducted from their workers' paychecks, the report shows.
Foreign companies also enjoy such arrangements, including
Electrolux, Nissan, Toyota and a host of Canadian, Japanese and
European banks, Good Jobs First says.
Why do state governments do this? Public records show that
large companies often pay little or no state income tax in
states where they have large operations, as this column has
documented. Some companies get discounts on property, sales and
other taxes. So how to provide even more subsidies without
writing a check? Simple. Let corporations keep the state income
taxes deducted from their workers' paychecks for up to 25 years.
It was not always this way. Letting companies keep their
workers' state taxes apparently began in Kentucky two decades
ago as a way to retain jobs.
Last July when I wrote about six big companies that pocket
Illinois state taxes () I knew there
was more to this. But I had no idea how pervasive these
diversions were until I read an advance copy of the 39-page
report by Good Jobs First.
CORPORATE SOCIALISM
Deals cut with the states over the past two decades diverted
$5.5 billion from public purposes to private gain, the report
says. Close to $700 million more was diverted last year, Good
Jobs First estimates.
New Jersey approved $73.2 million in new deals in 2011 on
top of $178 million diverted that year alone under previous
deals. I calculate that at nearly $80 per household in corporate
welfare based on New Jersey's 3.1 million households.
These deals typify corporate socialism, in which business
gains are privatized and costs socialized. They also mean
government picks winners and losers, interfering with
competitive markets. Leaders in both parties embrace these
giveaways because they draw campaign donations from corporate
interests and votes from people who do not understand that they
are subsidizing huge companies.
Michael Press, a Connecticut consultant on tax incentives,
says such deals, however troubling, are an inevitable result of
the U.S. Constitution setting up competition between the states.
"In an ideal world we would not provide any corporate
subsidies," Press told me. "It looks like corruption. But if you
do it right, if you only target those companies whose behavior
you change to create jobs or keep jobs in your state then these
targeted temporary arrangements are cheaper - much cheaper - and
can be more effective than an overall reduction in tax rates."
The mission of Good Jobs First (www.goodjobsfirst.org) is
making economic development subsidies accountable and effective.
In years of working with their data I have always found it
sound. While Greg LeRoy, Good Jobs First's founder, has rooted
out all sorts of hidden subsidies over the years, he emphasizes
that he is not inherently hostile to them, only to secrecy,
waste and what he calls job piracy and job blackmail.
"Job piracy" occurs when one state diverts taxes to lure an
employer across state lines. AMC Entertainment announced a deal
last year to move its corporate headquarters from Kansas City,
Mo., to a nearby Kansas suburb. In return, Good Jobs First said,
Kansas will let the multiplex chain keep $47 million of state
income taxes withheld from its workers' paychecks, a drain on
public finances that did not create any jobs, but does enrich
the Wall Street firms that own AMC including arms of J. P.
Morgan, Apollo Management, Bain Capital and the Carlyle Group.
AMC declined to answer my questions.
"Job blackmail" occurs when a company threatens to close a
plant unless it gets tax money.
In Illinois, the law requires companies to threaten to leave
before they can keep taxes withheld from paychecks. Motorola
Mobility, now being acquired by Google; the truck maker
Navistar; the German manufacturer Continental Tire, and three
auto makers - Chrysler, Ford and Mitsubishi - get to keep $346.8
milli on in t axes over 10 years because they threatened to leave
Illinois. Navistar can pocket $62.1 million even if it fires a
quarter of its Illinois workforce, its contract shows. A recent
deal gives Sears $150 million, Good Jobs First reported.
PROMISES OF JOBS
Promising to retain jobs can be lucrative. General Electric
invested $126 million updating part of its Ohio operations. In
return, GE gets a tax credit equal to $115.3 million of its
worker taxes, recovering 92 percent of its investment. A sweet
deal for GE, but not its competitors.
Gary Sheffer, GE's top spokesman, said the company told its
workers about the deal. In all, he said, GE is investing around
$300 million in Ohio and "the resulting taxes the state will
receive will far exceed the tax credits provided to GE."
That response, I think, misses the point - GE should pay its
own bills without taking welfare.
Many figures in the Good Jobs First report are from
disclosure reports some states make. Others come from news
accounts and company announcements.
Total revenue losses are higher than the report states.
First, some states hide the costs. Phil Mattera, the research
director at Good Jobs First, said he lists the cost as zero for
states that hide the numbers.
Good Jobs First wants to end these diversions, but failing
that recommends mandatory disclosure to the workers as the first
reform. I concur. It's the first step in ending corporate
welfare as we know it.