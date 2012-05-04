By David Cay Johnston
NEW YORK May 4 Which federal program took in
more than it spent last year, added $95 billion to its surplus
and lifted 20 million Americans of all ages out of poverty ()?
Why, Social Security, of course, which ended 2011 with a
$2.7 trillion surplus.
That surplus is almost twice the $1.4 trillion collected in
personal and corporate income taxes last year. And it is
projected to go on growing until 2021, the year the youngest
Baby Boomers turn 67 and qualify for full old-age benefits.
So why all the talk about Social Security "going broke?"
That theme filled the news after release of the latest annual
report () of the Federal Old-Age
and Survivors Insurance and Federal Disability Insurance Trust
Funds, as Social Security is formally called.
The reason is that the people who want to kill Social
Security have for years worked hard to persuade the young that
the Social Security taxes they pay to support today's gray hairs
will do nothing for them when their own hair turns gray.
That narrative has become the conventional wisdom because it
is easily reduced to a headline or sound bite. The facts, which
require more nuance and detail, show that, with a few fixes,
Social Security can be safe for as long as we want.
SHIFTING TAX BURDENS
Let's look at how Social Security taxes have grown in the
last half century -- a little-known tale of tax burdens shifted
off the rich and onto workers. From 1961 through 2011, the year
covered in the last Social Security report, Social Security
taxes exploded from 3.1 percent of Gross Domestic Product to 5.5
percent.
Income taxes went the other way. The personal income tax
slipped from 7.8 percent of the economy to 7.3 percent, with
most of the decline enjoyed by people in the top 1 percent of
incomes. The big drop was in the corporate income tax, which
fell from 4 percent of the economy to 1.2 percent. Notice that
the corporate income tax fell by 2.8 percentage points, an
amount almost entirely offset by a 2.4 percentage point increase
in Social Security taxes.
The effect has been to ease the taxes of the wealthy, while
burdening the vast majority of workers. Considering how highly
ownership of stocks is concentrated, the benefit of those lower
corporate taxes went overwhelmingly to the top 1 percent and,
especially, the top 1 percent of the top 1 percent. Considering
that the Social Security tax is capped, most of the burden of
the increased payroll tax went to the bottom 90 percent.
Now let's look at how that $2.7 trillion Social Security
surplus arose. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan sponsored an
increase in Social Security taxes, changing the program from
pay-as-you-go to collecting much more taxes than it paid in
benefits. The idea was to have the Boomers prepay part of their
old age benefits. The extra tax was supposed to pay off the
federal debt and then be invested in federal bonds. Instead,
Reagan ran huge deficits, violating his 1980 promise to balance
the federal budget within three years of taking office.
FINANCING TAX CUTS
In my view, building the Social Security surplus has had two
major effects.
One effect was to finance tax cuts for those at the top,
whose highest tax rate fell during the Reagan years from 70
percent to 28 percent, and for corporations, whose rate fell
from 50 percent of profits to 35 percent. Those with less
subsidized those with more.
The other effect was a huge increase in consumer debt, as
Americans saddled with higher Social Security taxes took out
loans to cover other needs. Stagnant wages played a role, but
the $2.7 trillion Social Security surplus is also a factor in a
$1.5 trillion increase in consumer debt since 1984. ()
It is no wonder consumers have gone into debt. Paying a tax
in advance is expensive. Indeed, the first lesson in tax
planning is that a tax deferred for 30 years is effectively a
tax avoided, provided the money is invested wisely. The reverse
is also true. A dollar of tax paid in 1984 cost $2.20 in today's
dollars, and that's before counting the interest that could have
been earned.
With the coming bulge in retirees, Social Security will
start to pay out more than it takes in 2021, according to
projections in the latest annual report. Under current law the
program would be able to pay only about three-quarters of
promised benefits starting in 2033. But that scenario can easily
be avoided through a combination of four policy changes that
would ensure full benefits continue to be paid, though I fear
Congress will continue to do nothing.
One would be restoring the Reagan standard that 90 percent
of wages are covered by the Social Security tax, which now
applies to only 83 percent of wages. If we went back to the
Reagan standard, the Social Security tax would apply to close to
$200,000 of wages this year instead of $110,100.
Two would be raising the Social Security tax rate by two
percentage points. That tax hike could be smaller or even
avoided if, three, we reignited the growth in wages. Median
wages have fallen in 2010 back to the level of 1999 ().
And, four, it would help just as much if we created millions
more jobs, which since 2000 have grown at only a fifth the rate
of population increases.
Under current tax rules, the Social Security shortfall for
the next 75 years is $8.6 trillion.
But there is a much bigger problem that needs our attention.
If we continue national security spending at current levels,
with no future increases, the total cost would be $63 trillion,
based on the figures in President Barack Obama's latest budget.
Unlike spending on Social Security, much of the national
security spending goes overseas. And that makes us worse off.