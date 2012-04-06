By David Cay Johnston
April 6 On March 28, the U.S. Justice
Department sought to close a nationwide chain of income tax
preparation shops it accuses of fraud. The action underscores
the potential for abusive business practices that taxpayers face
because Congress has failed to embrace technology that would
eliminate most tax returns.
The Justice Department wants a federal judge to shut down
Instant Tax Service, whose sole owner is Fesum Ogbazion of
Dayton, Ohio, saying he is responsible for "extensive and
pervasive tax fraud." It also sued four of his 276 franchisees.
The company has not responded to the lawsuit.
Congress could easily eliminate fraud by abusive tax
preparers, as is alleged in the Ogbazion case, and save
taxpayers billions of dollars annually, by simply ending
mandatory filing of tax returns for most taxpayers.
About 100 million taxpayers -- those whose income is
entirely from wages and retirement funds, and who do not itemize
deductions -- should not have to file returns. The government
already has the information it needs to calculate the taxes
these people owe, once they supply their marital status and
number of dependents. It would not take much to automate their
income tax payments, as many other modern countries do.
I put the chances of Congress taking such a sensible course
at one in 84,000. That's about the same as the odds of being
indicted for a tax crime in 2011, based on an analysis of
official data by Syracuse University's Transactional Records
Access Clearinghouse ().
Congress will not act because individual income tax returns,
which for most people are make-work that creates a drag on the
economy, provide tidy revenues for Intuit, the maker of TurboTax
software, H&R Block and other legitimate corporations that
profit from preparing tax returns. These companies have
considerable resources at their disposal to spend on lobbying
politicians to keep the tax filing requirement. One sign of
their determination: Intuit in 2006 donated $1 million in
support of an unsuccessful candidate for California state
controller who opposed optional state-prepared returns in
California. Intuit has said there are serious problems with the
program, which remains in operation, but in my view none of
Intuit's criticisms stands up to scrutiny.
A SIMPLER TAX CODE
Intuit, H&R Block and other tax firms say that they help
people pay the least tax and avoid costly mistakes. But these
concerns would be easily addressed by simplifying the tax code.
In my view, any business that depends on government-induced
inefficiency should be swept into the dustbin of history.
Another reason reform is unlikely is that politicians have
learned from Republican pollster Frank Luntz over the years that
riling up voters against the Internal Revenue Service attracts
votes and campaign donations. Actually fixing the problem by
ending tax filing for the vast majority would require
politicians to come up with other ways to get donors to open
their checkbooks. Republican politicians who follow Luntz's
advice seem not to realize they are attacking law enforcement, a
strategy that would offend many of their donors if applied to
the FBI or street cops.
Short of ending tax filing for most Americans, Congress
could license tax preparers -- instead of only requiring that
they identify themselves with a unique number. We don't trust
amateurs to inspect elevators or audit charities, so why do we
let just anyone charge for preparing tax returns? This is
especially true given that U.S. Taxpayer Advocate Nina E. Olson
has thoroughly documented false and fraudulent reporting by tax
preparers who are exempt from IRS professional conduct rules
because they are not accountants, enrolled agents or lawyers ().
The case of Instant Tax Service appears to be particularly
egregious. The Justice Department alleges that the company
charges its customers, who are mostly poor and unsophisticated,
as much as $1,000 for 15 minutes of tax preparation. It
"encourages its franchisees to lie to the IRS about anything,"
the department said in court papers.
The government's complaint quoted Ogbazion, the company's
owner, as saying that "every tax return being done is pretty
much fraudulent" at a franchise in Los Angeles. Ogbazion did not
revoke the franchise, but did sue it for royalties, the
department said. According to the Justice Department, Ogbazion
said he did not pay attention to customer complaints because, if
he did, he "wouldn't be able to sleep at night."
Ogbazion's business and personal phones are disconnected. At
the one listed number that was answered a woman said he was no
longer reachable there. Ogbazion also did not respond to
messages to his work and home email addresses.
100 MILLION UNNECESSARY RETURNS
The Justice Department brings a high-profile tax case pretty
much every year as the mid-April tax deadline approaches. But
this misses the much bigger picture: More than 100 million
unnecessary tax returns are filed each year, costing billions of
dollars in software or preparation.
Meanwhile, the way Congress has written tax laws, and the
way courts interpret them, makes it hard to pursue tax cheats.
The average time for each criminal tax prosecution the Justice
Department completed last year was 740 days, more than double
the 345 days in 1992. Last year, the Justice Department
completed only 3,656 criminal cases in which tax was the main
charge, the analysis by Syracuse University's Transactional
Records Access Clearinghouse shows. No wonder the odds of a
criminal tax indictment, while still minute, were 75 percent
higher two decades ago.
The Justice Department relies on a law enforcement theory
known as general deterrence. The strategy is to bring widely
publicized cases to keep people in line. But the IRS criminal
division website lists just 79 criminal cases in 2011. Figuring
the others requires perusing 90 websites run by local U.S.
Attorneys. Many convictions get little or no news coverage,
which means zero general deterrence.
Canada, with a ninth of the U.S. population, listed all 204
tax convictions last year at the Canada Revenue Agency's website
(). Claude St-Pierre, Canada's
director general for tax enforcement and disclosures, told me
that posting all convictions is both a deterrence strategy and
an effort to educate Canadians so they do not get lured into tax
scams.
Congress should fund more prosecutions, many more, so the
Justice Department does not have to reject 40 to 50 percent of
criminal referrals by the IRS. Following Ottawa's lead, the IRS
should prominently post every criminal conviction and every
request for a civil injunction (a much less expensive law
enforcement strategy than prosecution) at its website ().
The real solution, though, is to get rid of the archaic,
frustrating make-work for 100 million taxpayers whose only
benefit is profits for tax preparation firms.