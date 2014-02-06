By Conrad de Aenlle
LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 6 Events in emerging
economies these days recall the cynic's definition of history:
one damned thing after another.
Currencies are plunging and interest rates are soaring in
countries across four continents. Key industrial indicators in
China, the biggest emerging market, suggest a marked slowdown.
These inauspicious developments have sent the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index down 8.6 percent in 2014 through Feb. 5, leaving
it nearly 14 percent below where it stood a year earlier.
Conditions could worsen and depress stocks further. But if
you believe in their long-term growth prospects and can tolerate
further short-term turmoil, it's a prime time to seek out shares
of fast-growing, financially stable businesses at reduced
prices.
Michael Kass, manager of the $477 million Baron Emerging
Markets Fund, whose returns rank in the top three
percent among funds in the sector over the last three years,
identified two such companies from his portfolio, both in the
Chinese technology sector: 21Vianet Group Inc. and SINA
Corp..
Kass calls SINA "the Twitter of China," something that
presents a good news/bad news dichotomy. Its stock was hit
recently after government threats of legal action were seen as
an effort to crack down on critics of the Communist Party. But
the scrutiny could help SINA preserve its dominant status, Kass
says.
"The government isn't going to let anyone else become the
Twitter, Facebook or Google of China,
and there's no chance that a Western company is going to be
allowed in to take that market," he says. "SINA is the only
place people go to for a Twitter-like experience."
SINA doesn't make much money yet, but Twitter doesn't make
any, and SINA is much cheaper than its American counterpart on a
key valuation measure. SINA trades at about seven times
revenues, compared to about 68 for Twitter.
21Vianet is a moderately sized web-hosting business that
Kass expects to benefit from disenchantment with the three
state-controlled phone companies that dominate Chinese Internet
infrastructure. Each focuses on a different region, and he notes
that the three don't play well together. In his view, that
should allow 21Vianet, which has joint ventures with
International Business Machines Corp. and Microsoft
Corp., to usurp some of the telecoms' clientele in the
next decade.
"The company serves multinationals that don't want to send
data over state phone lines," he says. "It can create a seamless
nationwide network of data centers that's more efficient, with
less chance of outages and disruptions."
Right now the stock may appear expensive, trading at nearly
40 times analysts' estimate of 2014 earnings, but 21Vianet has
very little debt. Kass finds that appealing during difficult
times like these because it leaves companies less beholden to
banks and bond markets for capital.
FOCUS ON BALANCE SHEETS
Steve Cao, senior manager of the $3.3 billion Invesco
Developing Markets Fund, whose five-year returns rank it
in the top five percent among emerging market funds, says he's
ignoring the turbulence and focusing on companies with "strong
franchises, quality business models, sustainable long-term cash
flows and decent returns on capital".
For example, Cielo SA, is the dominant processor
of credit card transactions in Brazil, with 54 percent of the
market. The company has very high operating margins, above 60
percent, Cao notes, and is not susceptible to the loan
deterioration that can plague banks. Instead it lives off fee
income, of which there has been plenty.
"Cielo recently reported double-digit revenue and earnings
growth driven by strong volume growth in credit and debit
cards," Cao says. The stock trades at about 16 times estimated
2014 earnings, he adds, and has a 3.6 percent dividend yield.
Another selection, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.
, makes paper board in China. An attraction for Cao is
its comparatively low operating expenses.
"They have the lowest production costs in the industry," he
says. "I really like a company that has low costs, so when
things are going south they can maintain their competitiveness."
The Chinese government likes such businesses, too.
Authorities have been shuttering inefficient manufacturers,
something that he foresees giving Lee & Man a further edge.
Despite its advantages, the stock trades at just 11 times 2014
estimated earnings.
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. is the larger
of the two telecoms in the Philippines and one of the largest
holdings in Cao's fund. The limited competition gives PLDT
leeway to raise prices and maintain stable earnings growth in
the mature market. The stock yields 5 percent, and there has
been an additional special dividend in each of the last six
years, he notes.
Cao has no target prices on his stocks and says he wants to
hold them forever. He occasionally sells due to valuation
concerns but that none of the three he mentioned are close to
being overvalued.
Kass declined to state specifically what would make him sell
his stocks, but he indicated that it would require developments
that shake his belief in their long-term promise or a
significant jump in stock prices that puts valuations out of
whack. Investors in emerging markets don't have to contend with
soaring equities these days, of course, but they will again some
day, Kass predicts.
"It's an essential asset class," Kass says. "You don't want
to abandon it. When it runs, it's going to be a vicious rally."