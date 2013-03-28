By Conrad de Aenlle
LONG BEACH, Calif., March 28 One day you're a
hot young thing and everybody loves you. Then suddenly you're
more mature, move a bit slower, and some hotter thing is
threatening to replace you.
That cruel reality confronts the four large emerging stock
markets known as the BRICs: Brazil, Russia, India and China.
These erstwhile ingénues have struggled - the MSCI BRIC Index
fell 6.5 percent in the 12 months through March 25 - while four
smaller markets with an acronym of their own - Turkey,
Indonesia, Mexico and the Philippines, the TIMPs - have
excelled, recording gains ranging from 9.4 percent for Indonesia
to 37.7 percent for the Philippines.
The TIMPs are blessed with rapid growth, as are many
emerging economies. The International Monetary Fund forecasts
inflation-adjusted increases in gross domestic product this year
of 3.5 percent for Mexico and Turkey, 4.8 percent for the
Philippines and 6.3 percent for Indonesia.
What made the TIMPs stand out to Bob Turner, who coined the
term and is chief investment officer of Turner Investment
Partners, a Berwyn, Pennsylvania, asset management firm, is that
they possess qualities that should keep them and their stock
markets expanding rapidly and profitably. These include
favorable demographics and strengthening economies and political
institutions.
"They have young populations, with a high number of workers
to retirees," Turner explained. "They also have infrastructure
that needs to be built out and banking systems that are
underleveraged." He meant that individuals and governments are
not overextended on credit, unlike in many mature countries,
leaving room to borrow more to fuel growth.
But not every fast-growing small economy qualifies as a TIMP
for Turner. He dismissed other countries that also have young
populations and fast growth potential because they lack liquid
stock markets, diverse industrial bases or adequate financial
and legal systems.
APPEALING IDIOSYNCRACIES
Each TIMP country has some idiosyncratic feature that adds
to its appeal, Turner said. He highlighted Turkey's location,
which allows it to bridge Asia and Europe along one axis and
Russia and the Arab world along the other; Mexico's
"manufacturing renaissance"; Indonesia's middle class, which is
growing swiftly by Asian standards; and the Philippines' booming
call center industry.
Rick Schmidt, co-manager of the Harding Loevner Emerging
Markets Fund, identified many of the same pluses in
the TIMPs as Turner. However, Schmidt prefers to order a la
carte, as it were, rather than taking the whole set menu.
"The demographics are clearly more attractive in those
countries," he said. "I like the markets. I just don't like the
concept of grouping them together."
Viewing them as a single entity might keep investors from
scouting around for more productive markets if conditions in any
of these four become less favorable, he cautioned. He also
wonders if their returns are too good to last.
"All of these stories are true, and the markets have done
extremely well as a result," Schmidt observed. "Is past
performance a guarantee of future results?" He doesn't think so
in the Philippines, which he said he's avoiding due to high
valuations, although he has holdings in the other three. The
MSCI Philippines Investable Market Index recently traded at a
price-earnings ratio of 19, compared to 14 for the Standard &
Poor's 500.
Scott Klimo, co-manager of the Amana Developing World Fund,
expressed similar concerns about the Philippines, but he finds
the TIMPs' collective future sufficiently bright to say that
they "are certainly among the countries I feel more enthusiastic
about." He encourages small investors to get exposure through
funds rather than individual stocks, however, because the
markets are relatively obscure.
Exchange-traded funds that focus on the TIMPs include
iShares MSCI Indonesia Investable Market Index Fund ;
Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF ; iShares MSCI
Philippines Investable Market Index ETF ; iShares MSCI
Turkey Investable Market Index Fund and iShares MSCI
Mexico Investable Market Index Fund.
Investors who would like to give individual issues a try can
find several TIMP stocks with American depositary receipts,
shares denominated in dollars and traded on U.S. markets.
Klimo is a fan of phone service providers across the TIMPs,
including Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) Telekomunikasi
Indonesia Tbk PT and Indosat Tbk PT in
Indonesia; Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in Turkey
and America Movil SAB de CV in Mexico.
America Movil could face additional competition as the
government proceeds with plans to deregulate the industry, Klimo
said, but he expects the company to benefit as broadcasting is
deregulated at the same time.
He professed mixed feelings about another telecom,
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. He likes it, but
not at Wednesday's price of $71, or about 18 times earnings. "I
think it's a fine company, but I'm looking for a little bit
better entry point," he said.
Schmidt's selections include Astra International Tbk PT
, an Indonesian car manufacturer, and the Turkish bank
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS. Both have ADRs, although
trading is very thin.
He is heavily invested in Mexico through such companies as
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB de CV, which
runs the Cancun airport and is, in his view, "a fantastic
business that turns the airport into a shopping mall." Other
Mexican holdings include the beverage maker Fomento Economico
Mexicano SAB de CV and its subsidiary Coca-Cola
Femsa SAB de CV.
Turner likes Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV
, a subsidiary of a Spanish bank; Jasa Marga Persero
Tbk PT, an Indonesian toll road builder and operator,
and Turkcell.
As high as his hopes are for the TIMPs, Turner acknowledges
potential hazards.
"With emerging countries, there is always sovereign risk -
for instance a new leader who comes in and is less
capitalistic," he said. Also, "any global slowdown has a bigger
effect on emerging countries."
He expects the TIMPs, nevertheless, to stay hot for the
foreseeable future as they travel the same path to progress as
earlier generations - until some other hip, young things come
along to replace them.