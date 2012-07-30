(Corrects location in paragraph three to Arizona instead of
Colorado)
By Bernd Debusmann
WASHINGTON, July 30 Mass shootings are good for
the gun business. So are dark warnings from the principal gun
lobby in the United States, the National Rifle Association
(NRA), that President Barack Obama is leading a global
conspiracy to seize an estimated 300 million guns now held by
private citizens.
Whether this is true or not doesn't matter. As they say on
Wall Street, perception is reality and the fears the NRA has
managed to inspire since Obama's 2008 election have led to a
boom for the American gun industry. At a time of misery for much
of the rest of the American economy, growth rates for makers of
firearms and ammunition have been impressive. Between 2008 and
2011, jobs in the industry jumped 30 percent.
Sales of guns and ammunition have spiked after each of the
mass shootings, which have become a familiar part of American
life. The latest massacre, the July 20 killing of 12 people in a
crowded cinema in Colorado, prompted a 40 percent jump in sales
on the day after the midnight shooting. There was an even
sharper spike after last year's shooting in Arizona that killed
six and wounded a dozen others, including a member of Congress,
Gabrielle Giffords.
Why do people rush to buy guns after such bloody incidents?
Two reasons, say experts. One is to defend themselves in case
they are caught in a shooting and the second, more important,
because the media coverage generated by unhinged killers
invariably touches the topic of gun control. Fear of future
restrictions, fanned without fail by the NRA, drives people to
the gun shops.
No matter what one thinks of the NRA and Wayne LaPierre, its
leader for more than two decades, his fearmongering has been
effective and benefitted both his organization and the gun
industry. When he took over the organization in 1991, it was
close to bankruptcy. Now, in the words of New York City mayor
Michael Bloomberg, one of the NRA's most prominent critics, the
organization is "a $200 million-plus-a-year lobbying juggernaut
with much of its funding coming from gun manufacturers and
merchandising."
"More than anything, the NRA is a marketing organization,
and its flagship product is fear," Bloomberg wrote in an opinion
piece on Bloomberg News.
That fear works on different levels. Gun lovers taking their
cue from the NRA fear that any kind of regulation - restrictions
on the sale of magazines holding 100 rounds, for example - is a
step on the road to the elimination of the U.S. constitution's
Second Amendment, which enshrines the right of citizens to own
and bear arms. Politicians in favor of restrictions fear
electoral defeat if they run afoul of the NRA.
That's a boon for the gun industry. Demand for firearms has
risen to such levels that Ruger, one of the two biggest
publicly traded U.S. gun makers, temporarily suspended taking
orders earlier this year because it could not produce fast
enough. At the NRA's 2011 convention, Ruger CEO Michael Fifer
said his company's target was selling one million firearms by
the time of the NRA's 2012 convention, and it would donate a
dollar a gun to the association. In fact, the company sold
1,254,000 guns and made out a matching check at the 2012
convention.
FEAR AS A MARKETING TOOL
The share prices of both Ruger and Smith & Wesson,
the other big publicly traded gun company (and maker of the
semi-automatic rifle used in the Aurora cinema shooting) reached
records in 2012. Smaller companies thrived as well.
Which makes one wonder whether the NRA leadership actually
believes in its overheated rhetoric - "the gun grabbers are
coming, the gun grabbers are coming!" - or sees it as a
marketing tool. Far from wading into the on-again, off-again
American debate on gun control, President Obama stayed away from
the subject and in fact signed into law two NRA-inspired bills -
one that allows guns to be carried into national parks and one
that lets people carry their guns in checked luggage on trains.
To hear LaPierre tell it, however, this is part of "a
massive Obama conspiracy to deceive voters and hide his true
intention to destroy the Second Amendment in our country. When
he got elected, they concocted a scheme to stay away from the
gun issue, lull gun owners to sleep and play us for fools in
2012." In a speech to a Republican meeting in Florida in
February, he went on to explain that once re-elected, Obama
planned to erase the Second Amendment.
LaPierre set out the plan in greater detail in a 3,800-word
missive on the NRA website entitled "Obama's Secret Plan to
Destroy the Second Amendment by 2016." Some of the arguments are
recycled from his 2006 book, "The Global War on your Guns:
Inside the UN Plan to Destroy the Bill of Rights."
If you follow that train of thought, that plan came to a
head in July when negotiators from more than 170 countries met
in New York to work out a legally binding treaty to regulate the
$60 billion conventional arms industry and throttle the flow of
unregulated weapons to countries under arms embargoes, and to
terrorist and criminal organizations. The talks collapsed on
July 27 when the U.S. delegation said more time was needed to
consider the draft proposal.
That followed a letter, a day before the July 27 deadline,
signed by 51 Senators including eight Democrats, to Obama and
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressing "grave concern
about the dangers" posed by the treaty to U.S. sovereignty. The
letter echoed the arguments and language of the NRA and spoke
volumes about the organization's influence in Congress.
There was no mention of what scholars say is a
long-established legal principle - international treaty
obligations cannot override the U.S. constitution. It includes
the right to bear arms but does not fit into conspiracy
theories.
(You can contact the author at Debusmann@Reuters.com)
(Editing by Toni Reinhold)