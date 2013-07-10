By James Saft
July 10 Truth is, emerging markets haven't just
been bad but are likely to get worse, especially in comparison
to developed markets.
The bigger truth, however, is that most investors should
simply ignore this and stick with their strategic allocations in
order to get the benefit of diversification.
First I will make the medium-to-long-term bear case against
emerging markets. Then I'll explain why you probably shouldn't
really care.
There are plenty of things not to like about emerging
markets.
Recent performance tops the list. The benchmark iShares
Emerging Markets index ETF is down nearly 6 percent in a
month and has underperformed the S&P 500 index by more
than 30 percentage points so far this year. Emerging market
bonds too have been hit, with the iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging
Market Bond ETF falling more than 12 percent in 2013.
And there are good reasons to think the carnage is not
complete. China, as shown in its recent dismal trade figures, is
slowing alarmingly rapidly. That won't just hurt investments
there, but will pressure many of the resource-rich emerging
markets like Russia and Brazil which have reaped the rewards of
a strong appetite from China for food, energy and other
commodities. The IMF on Tuesday cut its growth forecasts for
most major emerging markets, and cited weakness among them as
justification for a weaker outlook for the rest of the world.
What's more, any decision by the Federal Reserve to begin to
taper its bond-buying activities, something many expect as early
as September, may hit emerging markets disproportionately. Think
of QE, in all its manifestations, as an enticement to investors
to buy risky securities. The riskier the security the more it
benefits, something we've seen in recent years as risk premiums
for emerging market stocks and bonds have dropped. If QE begins
to be slowed, or eventually reversed, that will hurt.
Finally, a trend towards re-shoring of manufacturing back to
the U.S. and other developed countries may well be a drag on
emerging market growth over the long term. Cheap and abundant
energy in the U.S., as well as a narrowing in the cost of
production and the use of new technology are prompting some to
believe that we will see ongoing migration of factories back to
the U.S. Clearly, that won't be good for China, and, as U.S.
production is less commodity-intensive, won't be good for many
other emerging markets as well.
DIVERSIFICATION FOR THE LONG RUN
So, it may be reasonable to expect poor returns out of
emerging markets but that is a far different thing than saying
most investors should sell. By all means if you have a big
overweight in emerging markets, perhaps driven by the relative
outperformance of the past 10 years, now might be a good time to
shave that back.
But that is not where most investors are. Indeed, few
advisors tell investors to allocate even as much as 10 percent
to emerging market stocks, even for self-professed 'aggressive'
investors. That's light considering that emerging markets are
about 13 percent of global market capitalization, and account
for nearly 40 percent of global GDP.
But the big reason to stay neutral on emerging markets is
the old, reliable and unchanging benefit which comes from a
diversified portfolio.
Looking at what they said was a more complete set of data on
emerging market equities than previous studies, Mitchell Conover
of University of Richmond, Gerald R. Jensen of Northern Illinois
University and Robert R. Johnson of Creighton University found
in a 2012 paper that the hedge benefits of emerging markets may
have been underestimated.
"Overall, our findings indicate that emerging markets allow
investors to achieve lower risk, higher returns, and expanded
risk/return possibilities; especially during periods when
developed world investors need diversification the most," they
write. ()
Using one common measure of risk-adjusted return, the
authors find that emerging markets offer about double what
developed ones do, with the particular advantage of less
downside.
Diversification, of course, works both ways, and a period in
which emerging markets are not well correlated with developed
ones and underperform may well simply be an example of
diversification in action.
Diversifying makes your portfolio outperform because it
lowers volatility, allowing you to take on more risk than you
otherwise would dare. By its nature, it involves holding things
which go down when other things go up.
And right now diversification means holding on to emerging
market positions even though you "know," in your heart of
hearts, that they will do poorly.