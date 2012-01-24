By John Kemp

LONDON Jan 24 Jobs have taken over from emissions as the main currency for measuring the impact and benefits of energy policy in the United States as recession and fears about structural decline push climate change down the list of priorities.

In an editorial previewing President Barack Obama's State of the Union, White House energy and climate change adviser Heather Zichal highlighted the Department of Energy's loan guarantee programme, which "has already supported more than 40 clean energy projects that will ultimately employ more than 60,000 Americans".

The battle over Keystone prompted a fierce side skirmish over how many jobs the pipeline would create. Pro-pipeline organisations cited up to 250,000, while campaigners against the line suggested it would create no more than 6,000 temporary jobs in construction and a few hundred or fewer permanent positions.

The opponents contrasted their estimate of the small number of permanent jobs with the millions of jobs at risk in clean energy if Keystone was approved and momentum towards a policy favouring clean technology was lost.

"Keystone XL is at odds with millions of clean energy jobs", warned the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) in October 2011, a prime example of the zero-sum fossil fuels versus clean tech approach that has dominated the employment debate ().

SIZING THE CLEAN ECONOMY

It is worth putting aside the broader questions about greenhouse emissions, and whether fossil fuels and clean technology are really locked in zero-sum competition, to take a look at the size and characteristics of the clean economy.

How many jobs depend on clean technology? Where are they? What do they pay? How do they compare with jobs depending on oil, gas and coal, and energy-intensive industries such as cement and chemicals?

Like other clean technology campaigners, the NRDC has repeatedly cited statistics showing "more than 2.7 million people are working in the U.S. clean energy economy right now", adding it is "more than the entire fossil fuel industry put together".

Using the same source, NRDC welcomed the president's rejection of Keystone, saying, "In the six states along the proposed Keystone XL route, 227,000 people are already working in the clean economy, building components for wind farms, researching cleaner fuels, installing solar panels and many other well-paid jobs that help reduce our dependence on oil and conserve our natural resources."

The estimate of 2.7 million jobs comes from a detailed 2011 study "Sizing the Clean Economy" by the Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Programme.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has started work on its own official tally of green jobs. But until that is finished, the Brookings numbers are being treated as authoritative, especially by those in the clean tech industry and environmental groups ().

MEASURING THE BENEFITS

Brookings defines the clean economy as "economic activity ... that produces goods and services with an environmental benefit" as well as ancillary activity that "adds value to such products using skills or technologies that are uniquely applied to those products".

BLS is working on an even broader definition that would include (1) jobs in businesses that produce goods or provide services that benefit the environment or conserve natural resources; and (2) jobs in which workers' duties involve making their establishment's production processes more environmentally friendly or use fewer natural resources (75 Fed Reg 57511).

The Brookings estimates cover jobs included in the first part of the BLS definition but not the second. Even so Brookings concluded the clean economy was large.

"In 2010, 2.7 million jobs in the United States directly contributed to the production of goods and services that had an environmental benefit. The jobs were spread over 57,501 different establishments in 41,185 companies and existed in almost every industry," according to Brookings.

While the clean economy is still a small part of the overall economy and created jobs slightly more slowly than the economy as a whole between 2003 and 2010, it performed better during the recession, and certain highly visible peak industries such as solar and wind have created employment at an exceptional rate.

A crucial point is that the clean economy is manufacturing- and export-intensive. "Approximately 26 percent of all clean economy jobs are involved in manufacturing, compared with just 9 percent of jobs in the economy as a whole," Brookings said.

"On a per job basis, the clean economy is about twice as export-oriented as the national economy ... some $20,129 worth of exports is sold for every job in the clean economy, compared to just $10,390 in exports for the average U.S. job."

And these are well paid jobs, especially for low and moderately skilled workers. "A large majority of jobs in the clean economy are middle wage 'green collar' occupations," wrote Brookings. The median wage of a typical clean economy job is nearly $44,000, compared with $33,000-$38,000 for median compensation in the United States.

WHERE ARE THE CLEAN JOBS?

Doubts only begin to creep in when the study details exactly which jobs have been included.

Of the 2.7 million "clean economy" jobs, the largest number are in waste management and treatment (386,000), public mass transit (350,000), conservation (314,000), energy-saving building materials (161,896), regulation and compliance (142,000), professional environmental services (141,000), organic farming (130,000) and recycling (129,000).

Brookings justifies the inclusion of some of these sectors because they conserve water resources or cut energy consumption. For example, in the biggest waste management and treatment category, "the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is the largest employer, followed by the waste management and water operations of the city of Los Angeles and the city of New York".

"The second-largest segment is public mass transit ... (which) yields an environmental benefit by displacing single-passenger vehicles. First Student Incorporated, a nationwide school bus operator (which displaces less efficient personal vehicle travel) is the largest single employer."

No one doubts garbage collection and student buses are vital services, but they are not quite what most people think about when they talk about clean or green jobs. It is hard to see how they would be imperilled by Keystone or other aspects of national energy policy.

Brookings classifies nuclear power generation under its clean definition, with nearly 75,000 jobs. If we turn to the classic industries that most people associate with renewable energy (hydro, wind, solar, biofuels etc) total employment in these sectors is just under 140,000.

Adding in appliance manufacturers (36,000), energy-saving consumer products (19,000), battery technologies (16,000), smart grid (16,000), electric vehicles (16,000) and lighting (14,000) takes the total to 250,000.

BAD STATISTICS, WORSE POLICY

No one doubts the importance of these industries, but the numbers are a far cry from the 2.7 million headline figure. Many of the jobs included in the wider definition are simply not relevant to energy policy.

Brookings can't quite resist the temptation for one of those comparisons against dirty fossil energy, contrasting 2.7 million clean jobs with just 1.3 million that directly support the production of fossil-fuel based energy, derivative manufactured products and machinery, rising to 2.4 million if all wholesale and retail distributors and transporters are included such as gas station employees.

The point is that clean economy jobs have been defined so widely as to be meaningless. BLS, is working on an even broader definition. It claims "the resulting information will be useful for evaluating policy initiatives and the labour market impact of economic activity related to protecting the environment and conserving natural resources". But lumping everything together, the resulting aggregate says nothing useful at all.

Measuring the effects of different energy policies is vitally important, and the impact on jobs is an important element (as is the impact on growth, income distribution and climate). But producing and citing dubious statistics is not the way to do it.

Bad statistics make for worse public policy. It is time to retire the 2.7 million figure.