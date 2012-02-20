(Repeats FEB 17 column, no change to text)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 17 Businesses and consumers
across the EU are starting to pay a financial penalty for the
bloc's decision to ban crude oil imports from Iran.
Near record prices for crude oil in sterling and euro are
compounding the misery many firms and households were already
suffering as a result of the region's debt crisis and faltering
growth.
Even though the sanctions have not gone into effect fully,
they are already contributing to a steep rise in fuel costs.
For supporters, sanctions were meant to be a low-cost way to
increase the pressure on Iran's government without risking a
sudden spike in oil prices that could derail the global economy.
Saudi Arabia and its close Gulf allies would be lined up to
provide extra oil for Europe to make up for the loss of crude
from Iran.
Meanwhile, buyers in China, India and other emerging markets
would be quietly encouraged to continuing taking Iran's oil,
perhaps in even bigger quantities than before, but use their
newly enhanced bargaining power to secure big discounts, maybe
even organise a buyer's cartel.
The result was supposed to be no change in the total volume
of oil available to world markets but a big drop in revenues
received by Iran's government. So long as markets responded
"rationally" there would be little or no impact on oil prices
and no cost to consumers.
Unfortunately, it has not worked out like that. Oil prices
are now rising strongly in response to Iran's export problems as
well as the loss of production from South Sudan, Yemen and
Syria. While Saudi Arabia has increased its own production, the
erosion of spare capacity has left the market jittery about
further supply interruptions.
It seems likely prices will continue to escalate until a
slowing economy restores a more comfortable cushion of spare
capacity. Europe's businesses and households will pay at the
pump and in what the Bank of England calls stronger "headwinds"
for the economy.
THE SANCTIONS GAME PLAN
In an influential report on the "Oil Market Impact of
Sanctions Against the Central Bank of Iran", which has
circulated widely in Washington and European capitals, sanctions
advocates Mark Dubowitz and Reuel Marc Gerecht of the Foundation
for Defense of Democracies, promised "given adequate lead time,
the oil market can adjust to most sanctions scenarios."
"It's possible to reduce Iranian oil revenue without
reducing Iranian oil supply," they wrote.
The report presented detailed estimates of discounts for
Iranian crude and the impact on government revenues depending on
how many countries join the sanctions, whether other OPEC
producers up their own output to compensate, and whether the
remaining buyers for Iran's oil collude to extract significant
discounts.
Dubowitz and Gerecht also estimated the impact on world oil
prices, arguing they need not rise at all if the market
responded "rationally" but could surge by as much as 40-50
percent if the market panicked or the Iranian government was
plunged into crisis.
"Even if (sanctions) do not result in a physical oil market
disruption, financial market reaction could drive up the price
of oil. Eliciting commitments from other OPEC producers to
offset any disruption in Iranian supply, giving Chinese firms a
pass on compliance, and allowing other companies enough time to
adjust would minimise the impact on oil prices and maximise the
impact on Iranian revenue," wrote the authors.
"Making this game plan clear to financial and energy traders
alike would reduce the risk of an alarmist market reaction".
OTHER SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS
Dubowitz and Gerecht identified many of the factors that
would influence the impact of sanctions on oil prices and Iran's
revenues (including the extent of compliance, the response of
OPEC, collusion among Iran's remaining customers, and the
response of financial markets to actual and expected supply
losses).
But they failed to assess adequately how far Iran would be
able to find alternative markets for all the oil previously
exported to the EU, Korea and Japan, particularly as other
financial sanctions bite and countries encounter growing
problems making payments for Iranian crude.
More importantly, they failed to assess how sanctions on
Iran might interact with disruptions to other supply sources.
There is an implicit "ceteris paribus" assumption running
through the report. The authors assume other sources of supply
and demand grow in line with expectations. They make no
allowance for an unexpected pick-up in growth, or the sudden
loss of production and exports from other countries.
This assumption has proved to be Achilles' heel of sanctions
policy. Iran has struggled to redirect all its exports to
developing countries in Asia because buyers are under pressure
to comply with other restrictions on financial dealings with
Iranian entities. At the same time, production losses in South
Sudan, Yemen and Syria have upped the call on Saudi and Iranian
crude.
Saudi Arabia has stepped into the gap. But the smaller than
normal build in oil stocks during January reported by the
International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests it has struggled to
offset the loss of other countries' exports and meet demand. It
has also left the country with less than 2 million barrels per
day of effective spare capacity.
The market is now just one major disruption away from
running out of spare capacity, returning it to the exceptionally
taut situation that prevailed in the first half of 2008. Prices
will accordingly rise to slow the global economy and cut demand
growth until a more comfortable level of inventories and
capacity has been restored.
EUROPE MOST EXPOSED
Rising prices affect all oil-importing countries, but the
impact has been most pronounced in Britain and the euro zone
because of the weakness of their currencies.
In U.S. dollars, prices are still some way below the peak
reached at the height of the last price crisis in July 2008.
Front-month U.S. crude futures are trading around $103 per
barrel, while Brent is just under $120, both well short of the
record over $140 set nearly four years ago.
But sterling oil prices are already well past their 2008
level and prices in euros are within 2 percent of their 2008
peak (Chart 1).
In contrast, Brent prices in China's yuan and Japan's yen
are still 20 percent and 40 percent below their July 2008 peak
respectively, owing to the strengthening of those currencies
(Chart 2).
Rising crude prices have a smaller impact on the total cost
of fuel paid by retail customers and businesses in the EU than
elsewhere because Europe taxes energy much more heavily than
Japan or the United States. Taxes accounted for 60-66 percent of
the retail cost of a litre of fuel in the United Kingdom, France
and Germany and Italy in 2010, according to OPEC, compared with
16 percent in the United States.
Excluding currency effects, rising crude prices therefore
have a much bigger proportionate impact in the United States.
But once currency effects are taken into account, it is
customers in the EU that have been left facing record prices for
gasoline, diesel and home heating fuel -- as well as higher
prices for gas and electricity as a result of the partial link
to crude prices in force across much of the region.
In a bitter irony, Europe's businesses and households are
being hit hardest by the embargo EU foreign ministers imposed,
in many cases overriding warnings about the possible impact from
their own energy ministers and advisers.
(Editing by William Hardy)