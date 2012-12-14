By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK Dec 14 Tax planning for many people
has devolved into one big guessing game this year as Washington
battles over tax policy. Everything from payroll taxes to
capital gains tax rates is still up in the air. But there are
ways to play the odds, and some moves to make regardless of what
Washington does.
Here are five actions to consider in the final weeks of
2012:
-- Shift your deductions. The general rule for year-end tax
planning is to move as many deductions as you can (from real
estate taxes, for example) into the current year, while
postponing as much income as possible into the next. Why pay
taxes earlier than necessary, after all? For most taxpayers,
that's likely still good strategy. You can do this by paying
your year-end tax bill and mortgage payments a few days early,
accelerating next semester's tuition payments into this year and
more.
But wealthy taxpayers need to weigh both potentially higher
rates next year - which argue for pushing deductions out - and
the possibility of limits on deductions, which could put a
damper on the value of those deductions going forward. If you're
considering a big move in the waning days of 2012, it's worth
asking your accountant to run the numbers.
-- Feed your retirement plan. The maximum you can contribute
to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is $5,000 (or $6,000
if you're 50 or older). You can exempt contributions from your
taxable income, unless you are covered by a retirement plan at
work, and are a high earner. That break phases out for covered
single workers earning between $58,000 and $68,000 (between
$92,000 and $112,000 for joint filers.)
If you're above those income limits, you can still fund a
non-deductible IRA. That gives you the ability to defer taxes on
the account's earnings until you withdraw them in retirement --
and offers a back door way for high income earners to move money
into a tax-favored Roth IRA.
The growing numbers of self-employed workers have a special
retirement plan: the so-called SEP-IRA. The maximum you can
contribute to a SEP-IRA is 25 percent of your income, up to
$50,000. To see how much you can personally set aside in a
SEP-IRA, use a calculator, such as this one from Fidelity
Investments (). While there may be
investment advantages to making contributions before year-end,
there's no compelling tax reason to rush: You can make
retirement contributions for 2012 until next April.
-- Convert your IRA into a Roth. With a traditional IRA, you
defer the tax hit until you make withdrawals in retirement. In
contrast, you make after-tax contributions to a Roth IRA, but
then don't owe any income tax later when the money is withdrawn.
This can convey great benefits for younger savers in particular;
the lack of income taxes on income that compounds for years can
be significant.
If you roll over a traditional IRA to a Roth now, you'll
owe those taxes with your 2012 tax return; make sure you can pay
those taxes without using your retirement funds. Not sure if a
Roth is the right plan for you? A Roth IRA calculator, such as
this one from Charles Schwab Corp. (),
can help you decide.
There are income limitations for contributing to Roth IRAs,
but high earners who make too much to qualify can contribute to
nondeductible traditional IRAs and then convert them to Roth
IRAs.
-- Be charitable. Regardless of what happens in Washington,
charitable donations are valuable this year as a tax deduction,
and -- for wealthier taxpayers and those worried about higher
estate and gift taxes next year -- as a way of getting money out
of taxable estates. To claim the deduction, you need to itemize
your deductions when you file your return, and you need to make
sure you give to a qualified nonprofit organization. If the
fiscal cliff solution cuts the writeoff for charitable donations
next year, your dollars will go further by giving now.
"I have every wealthy client I represent setting up a
donor-advised fund and funding it with $100 or $1,000. At the
end of the month, we can fund it if we are going to lose our
charitable deductions next year," says Robert Keebler, a partner
at Keebler & Associates, a tax and estate planning firm in Green
Bay, Wisconsin.
-- Sell winners, probably. The typical year-end strategy
calls for harvesting capital losses in order to offset capital
gains. After all, you can match capital losses against capital
gains to reduce or eliminate the gains tax you'll owe, and even
take an additional $3,000 net capital loss against ordinary
income. But the current 15 percent tax rate on capital gains is
likely to rise to 20 percent next year, and high-income
investors will also have a 3.8 percent Medicare tax to pay on
top of that. So it may make more sense to take gains now while
rates are low. "If you are sitting on some capital gains, now
might be a good time to cash in," says Bob Meighan, a certified
public accountant and vice president at TurboTax. "Rates are at
historic lows."