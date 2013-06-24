(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK, June 24 As President Obama's health
care overhaul begins to change how Americans get their health
insurance, the nearly 22 million people who are self-employed
will see some of the most dramatic changes, with perhaps half of
them headed for the new health exchanges in the fall.
I'm one of them - I recently received notice that the
insurance I had been buying for three years would "terminate." I
will be shopping for coverage on one of the new health insurance
exchanges.
The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that 9 million
people will buy their 2014 health insurance on one of the new
state marketplaces, after they open on October 1. By 2016, that
will rise to 23 million, the CBO says.
"The vast majority of people know it is coming, but it is a
very abstract thing," says Katie Vlietstra, director of
government affairs at the National Association for the
Self-Employed, an organization that has sold health insurance to
its members in the pre-Obamacare world. She figures that roughly
half of all self-employed people will be shopping on the
exchanges.
In late May, I received notification from The Entertainment
Group Insurance Trust that my existing insurance - an Oxford
Health sole proprietor plan in New York - would terminate
December 31. TEIGIT has administered plans for sole proprietors,
small businesses and members of participating arts and
entertainment associations since 1965.
"We will not have other plans to offer you," TEIGIT noted in
a follow-up email. "No other brokers will have alternate options
available." (Oxford's parent company, UnitedHealthcare, did not
respond to a request for comment.)
With New York state's health insurance exchange not yet open
and no way to shop immediately for a new plan, I felt the
momentary rush of panic. What would I find to replace my
corporate-like health plan, which had covered me for both
in-network and out, with a low deductible. Would it be as good,
and what would it cost?
While there's no way to know how many self-employed people
are getting letters like this, I'm sure that I'm not alone.
Whether your health insurance is going away at year-end because
it fails to meet the terms of health reform, because of an
insurer's business decision or some other reason, you might be
in the same boat I am - left waiting for the exchanges to open
with big, unanswered questions.
NO MORE 'FIG LEAF' COVERAGE
The Affordable Care Act mandates that all health insurance
plans eliminate annual caps on coverage and expand preventive
services and other benefits. These requirements will affect
corporate plans, but the impact will be far more dramatic for
the self-employed, who have often bought bare-bones insurance to
keep monthly premiums down.
That could cause sticker shock for those who'd been buying
the cheapest plans available and scrimping on medical care.
"People have been buying policies with a fig leaf of
coverage," says Karen Pollitz, senior fellow at the Kaiser
Family Foundation. "Everyone is going to move to coverage where
it will pay the bills. These faux cheap rates are not going to
be there anymore."
THE NEW HEALTH EXCHANGES
The new health insurance policies on the state marketplaces
will be available in four tiered levels with a range of
deductibles and copays. Out-of-pocket costs (including
deductibles and cost-sharing, but not premiums)would be limited
to $6,350 for individuals and $12,700 for families in 2014.
New subsidies, structured as tax credits, will be available
to those whose incomes do not exceed 400 percent of the poverty
level, or approximately $46,000 (in adjusted gross income) for
individuals or $94,000 for a family of four in 2014.
The vast majority of self-employed people will get some
subsidy: CBO has estimated that all but 1 million of the 9
million people expected to get insurance through the exchanges
this year will qualify. If you're under those limits, you can
get a sense of what it might mean for you with the Kaiser Family
Foundation's health insurance subsidy calculator here
As for me, I've moved past my moment of panic. I hope I'll
have decent choices and I think I'll see my premiums go down, as
I've been paying for a full-featured plan.
