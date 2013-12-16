By Amy Feldman
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 16 With college costs already
astronomical and rising, saving for them isn't just a year-end
thing. But if those prices - averaging $40,917 a year for a
private four-year college or $18,391 for a state school,
according to the College Board - have got you down, there are
some ways to max out your savings before 2013 ends.
You can stuff a lot of money into a 529 college savings plan
now and then do the same thing at the beginning of 2014 - a
strategy that advisers say they are seeing many wealthy clients
adopt this year. Because of the interplay of gift tax rules and
generous contribution limits on these plans, affluent
grandparents (or parents, but it's usually grandparents) can set
aside as much as $84,000 per grandchild over the next month or
so.
Contributions to 529 plans are made with after-tax money,
but earnings that build up in the account are free of federal
and state income taxes when funds are withdrawn for qualified
education expenses. Some states sweeten the pot by offering tax
deductions or credits against those contributions. In Illinois,
for example, contributions of up to $10,000 a year for an
individual or $20,000 for a couple filing jointly are deductible
for state income tax purposes.
Federal tax rules allow annual gifts excluded from gift
taxes of $14,000 per grandchild or other recipient per year, and
there is a special rule for 529s that allows contributors to
front-load five years worth of savings in one year. That means
you can set aside $14,000 now and another $70,000 in January -
for each budding scholar you've got.
Two grandparents with enough money could double that - with
each putting away $84,000 per grandchild. Depending on where the
child goes to school and how much the money earns within the 529
plan, you might be done with one sizeable contribution.
"Think of this as super-funding," says Michael Conrath,
executive director and 529 program director at JPMorgan Asset
Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co. "You are getting six
years compressed into a small window. That is a strategy that
more affluent families will look at" as a way to aggressively
cover those college costs and save on taxes.
THE SUPER STRATEGY
There's no timetable by which you have to spend down 529
funds and no required withdrawals, and that's what makes these
plans a good place to do some estate planning while you're
saving for college.
The super-funding strategy allows wealthy grandparents to
get substantial amounts of money out of their estates, notes
Mike Campbell, a tax partner in the private client services
practice at tax and accounting firm BDO USA. He says he has
clients taking advantage of the five-year front-loading for
their kids and their grandkids. "They are thinking about it in
terms of estate planning," he says.
If your child or grandchild ends up not needing all of the
money you've set aside, you can change the beneficiary on the
plan to another child, a cousin or yourself. Even if you needed
to withdraw the funds for some other purpose, you would get most
of your money and earnings back - owing a 10 percent penalty and
taxes on the earnings.
There are some ramifications for financial aid. For federal,
need-based aid calculations, the 529 plans owned by college
students (who are dependents for tax purposes) or their parents
count as assets and reduce need-based aid by a maximum of 5.64
percent of the asset's value. But money withdrawn to pay for
college does not get factored into aid calculations.
The reverse is true for 529 plans held by grandma, grandpa
or anyone else. Those assets won't appear on the federal
financial aid application so have no impact on aid at first -
but withdrawals do count against aid needs and can ding you
pretty hard.
The result, generally, is that it's better to have the plans
in the name of the parents or students (assuming they are
dependents), than the grandparents. Grandparents can contribute
to those plans, however.
BENEFITS OF COMPOUNDING
Of course, there are a limited number of people who can
afford to set aside such astronomical sums. But even smaller
savers can benefit by plowing money into a 529 plan now.
You could, for example, use bonus money or cash received for
the holidays to fund a 529 plan before year-end, and then do a
second funding in January or from a tax refund next spring.
To really see the value of 529 contributions, consider the
way that earnings on those savings compound, and then compare
that to the interest you might be paying on college loans if you
don't save enough, suggests mutual fund giant (and 529 plan
provider) T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
Covering $40,000 in college costs, for example, would
require $32,000 in 529 plan contributions over that child's
first 18 years or $61,000 in total payments on student loans,
according to T. Rowe Price calculations.
Calculating the optimal contribution is less important than
making a contribution, says Conrath: "Don't get caught up in the
numbers, but do something."