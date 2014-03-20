(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK, March 20 Married same-sex couples this
year will file their U.S. income tax returns just like
heterosexual married couples because of the Supreme Court's
decision in June to strike down key parts of the Defense of
Marriage Act.
For insight into how gay and lesbian couples should plan
this tax season, we turned to Nanette Lee Miller and Janis
Cowhey McDonagh, who head accounting firm Marcum's LGBT and
nontraditional family practice.
Marcum started its LGBT practice in 2012, and it has grown
rapidly as same-sex couples struggled to deal with the patchwork
of financial rules.
"A lot of LGBT couples want the specialty we have, but some
just want to walk into a friendly environment," McDonagh says.
"I had a client who came in, and said: 'My last accountant
didn't like me and didn't approve of me getting married.'"
Here is what McDonagh, who is based in New York, and Miller,
who is in San Francisco, say will be different this year:
Q: Will married same-sex taxpayers, who previously were
forced by the Defense of Marriage Act to file as single or heads
of household on their federal returns, see their taxes go up or
down this year? And under what circumstances?
Miller: If one has a salary and the other doesn't, they may
save money. Otherwise, they will pay a little more. Equality
means that they can all complain on the same issue.
McDonagh: The majority of my clients are two
high-wage-earners, and they are paying a lot more to file joint
rather than single (because they now are in a higher tax
bracket).
Q: Will tax season at least be a little easier this time?
McDonagh: In some respects, it is easier. You don't have to
decide who is the head of household and who is going to claim
the child. Before, I had to ask who owns the house and who is
paying the mortgage taxes. Sometimes one party owned the home
and the other one was making the mortgage payments off of
income, so no one could take the deduction.
We have a big client who filed joint for the first time this
year. One had been married years ago and had capital losses for
tax purposes from when he was divorced. He'd never generated the
gains to use against it, and the other one was able to sell and
generate some gains. As soon as they could file a joint return,
they got back $85,000.
Miller: You can put that under the category of pleasant
unintended consequences. Unlike the unpleasant unintended
consequences.
Q: While the federal rules are now clear, the state rules
remain a patchwork. What issues come up at tax season for
same-sex couples whose lives span states where their marriage is
recognized, and others where it is not?
McDonagh: That's what we've been dealing with in New York
for years. We filed taxes for couples single for federal
purposes and married at the state level. Now that may flip.
It is inconvenient because most state returns are based off
of federal returns, so you are duplicating your work. A lot of
my clients get K-1s (for partnership or trust income) and income
from several states, so we need to look at each state's law to
see how to file.
There are a few states that do not recognize same-sex
marriage but will allow you to file jointly. That's the case in
Missouri and Colorado. Their state returns are based on federal
returns; they just threw their hands in the air and gave up.
Q: Are there particular issues for same-sex couples with
kids?
McDonagh: One thing that's come up was the adoption credits.
Previously, when you were doing a second-parent adoption, you
could take those credits. Now you cannot because you are
married, and you cannot take them when you are adopting your
spouse's child. So you are losing out on your adoption credit.
Also, I had some couples who took each other as a dependent
on their tax returns; that goes away with a joint return.
Q: Married same-sex couples who were prohibited from filing
joint tax returns can now go back and amend their previous
year's returns for the past three years if they were married
then. Should they?
Miller: We have not had that many people go back and file
revised returns. I was surprised that not that many people went
back.
McDonagh: It's expensive to go back and amend a return. We
had one that was worth going back and amending for 2010 because
one (of the people) was in school. They amended 2010 and not
2011 or 2012. You can take it year by year.
Q: Is doing the returns now easier and less costly?
Miller: If you are married, it should be easier. In
California, where you had to do allocated returns (because of
the state's community property rules), it probably added 33
percent to the fee because you had to do all these dummy
returns.
McDonagh: It's definitely a third to a half less now. It is
nice to tell people that their costs are going down this year.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Lisa Von Ahn)