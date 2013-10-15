(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK Oct 15 New 2013 taxes aimed at high
earners could hurt some less-wealthy folks who sell valuable
real estate without planning ahead.
That's because the income from the sale of a pricey home or
investment property could push taxpayers into a higher tax
bracket at a time when rates for those top brackets are going
up.
The new top marginal income tax rate is 39.6 percent for
single taxpayers earning over $400,000 and married couples
earning over $450,000. There's also a new Medicare surtax of 0.9
percent on earned income (on top of the existing 1.45 percent
Medicare payroll tax on all income) and a 3.8 percent tax on net
investment income, both of which kick in when earnings top
$250,000 for married couples and $200,000 for singles.
The 3.8 percent tax applies to the lesser of your net
investment income or the amount it puts you over the threshold.
For long-time homeowners - who hoped to use the proceeds from
selling their homes to fund retirement - that could be a rude
awakening. People who own investment real estate may also get
hit, but they have other planning options.
Here's what the new tax landscape for real estate looks like
and how to avoid being taxed like the rich if you're not, but
still getting ready to sell your home.
SELLING A PRIMARY HOME
When you sell your primary home, you benefit from a tax
exclusion: Unless your gain tops $500,000 for married taxpayers
filing jointly or $250,000 for single filers, you owe nothing.
If your gain is above that amount - as might be the case if
you bought years ago in a pricey market like New York or San
Francisco - you'll owe capital gains taxes of 15 percent on the
amount that's over that level (or 20 percent if you're in the
top tax bracket).
That taxable portion of the sale could push you over the
threshold for the extra 3.8 percent tax on investment income.
The calculations can get complex, but here is a simple
version: Say a married couple bought a home 10 years ago for
$700,000 and sold it recently for $1.3 million, logging a
$600,000 gain. (To keep it simple, ignore home improvements and
other factors that affect calculations.) After exempting
$500,000, they'd have a $100,000 gain and owe $15,000
capital-gains tax on that sale.
If that $100,000 gain pushes the couple's adjusted gross
income to $300,000, they would owe an extra $1,900 in taxes,
because they would have to pay the 3.8 percent tax on the
$50,000 that their income is over the $250,000 threshold. They
wouldn't owe the tax on the remainder of their investment
income.
One way to lower the tax hit is to time your sale to stay
below the threshold. If you're nearing retirement, you might
wait to sell until your income is lower. Or if you're a
consultant or business owner with variable income, you might opt
to sell in a lower-income year.
Another option: an installment sale, in which you sell the
property in steps. If you receive half the sale price this year,
and half next, you may be able to smooth your income between the
two tax years to stay under the threshold.
SECOND HOME BLUES
The higher tax could have a larger impact on people who own
vacation homes or rental property - they cannot take advantage
of the big exclusion for sale of a primary home.
Owners of investment properties get to reap tax savings by
deducting depreciation each year. But when they sell they have
to "recapture" the value they wrote off and pay a 25 percent tax
on it. For example, a landlord who bought a house for $700,000,
wrote off $150,000 in depreciation, and then sold it for $1.3
million would have a total gain of $750,000. But that gain
includes two pieces at different rates: $600,000 at the 15
percent capital gains rate, and the $150,000 depreciation
recapture at 25 percent, for $127,500 in tax. What about the 3.8
percent tax? If we assume the landlord is single and has
$100,000 in other income, he's now over the threshold by
$650,000, meaning an extra $24,700 in tax - as would be the case
if the gain came from other investments.
Of course, that landlord already benefited by depreciating
his property against income over the years, at a tax rate likely
above 25 percent.
In addition, those with investment property may be able to
postpone paying taxes with what's known as a like-kind exchange.
In such a deal, one piece of real estate is swapped for another
"like-kind" one (residential real estate, for example, cannot be
swapped for unimproved land). That may let you defer taxes until
you sell the final property in the chain.
TURNING PRO
An intriguing way for real estate investors to avoid the new
3.8 percent tax is to claim status as a real estate
professional. This lets you exclude rental income from the net
investment income calculations.
"If you are a professional, you can carve real estate out of
the Medicare tax entirely," says Ken Weissenberg, a tax partner
and leader of the real estate services group at accounting firm
EisnerAmper.
The line between personal and professional isn't always
clear, but property owners, brokers and developers who spend at
least 750 hours a year on real estate could qualify. Some
retirees and consultants who spend a high percentage of their
time on real estate activities may be able to go pro, and
Weissenberg says he has some clients who are putting more time
into their real estate dealings so they can qualify.
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here;
Editing by Linda Stern and Dan Grebler)