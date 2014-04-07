(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK, April 7 If you spend large chunks of
your working life on a plane, you may have a tax issue: The tax
complexities of road warriors can be mind-numbingly complicated,
and consultants, entertainers, motivational speakers and others
who work in multiple states may not even realize where and what
they owe.
"Road warriors need to look at where they are going, how
often they are going, and what they are doing there," says
Michael Bozimowski, a principal at accounting firm Rehmann in
Farmington Hills, Michigan. "There is no good way to come up
with a flat 'this is what you need to do' because the state
rules are so variable."
As April 15th approaches, a lot of Americans are finishing
up their federal tax returns. If federal taxes are complex,
state ones are even more so. Each state has slightly different
rules and regulations for who's considered a resident for tax
purposes, who needs to file as a non-resident, and what
constitutes working in that state.
Those complexities can trip up everyone from Madonna (who
was tripped up by New York's residency rules in the 1990s) to
frequent business travelers, telecommuters and entrepreneurs
whose businesses may have inadvertently established residence in
another state.
More people face multi-state tax issues as the nature of
business has changed, while a number of cash-pressed states
continue to look for ways to ease their budget woes.
If you work for a large company, and have multi-state tax
issues, chances are that your W-2, which you received earlier
this year, has already split your income into its various state
pieces. If you have a W-2 that shows multiple states, you'll
simply file state tax returns for each state listed. You can
generally claim a credit on your resident state tax return for
taxes paid to a state where you are not a resident.
DEFINING "BUSINESS"
If you're a one-person shop or an entrepreneur, you will
need to understand the rules - or hire an accountant who does.
At its most basic, if you do business in multiple states, you
may need to file tax returns in those states. But there's that
thorny question: What constitutes doing business in a state?
The answer is more art than science, and depends on details
such as whether you signed a contract for new business in that
state or whether you appeared in a television commercial filmed
there. "If you're just going to a trade show, and you man the
booth and schmooze with customers, and you're there for a few
days or a week, nobody cares," says Daniel Morris, a senior
partner at Morris + D'Angelo in San Jose, California. "But if
you are regularly in the garment district, and you are
constantly in the showrooms, then you have a different issue."
Whether it's complicated for you depends on your own
specific situation. Someone who receives partnership income on a
K-1 from an out-of-state partnership may need to file a state
tax return in that state. A football player who travels to games
all over the country would generally owe state tax for the
income attributable to each state in which the games were
played. And an entertainer who goes on the road for a theatrical
production or concert, would typically owe taxes based on where
those performances were held.
For creative folks, there's added complexity: If you receive
residuals from a book or a film, the money will always be
attributable to the state in which the work was produced,
according to Andrew Blackman, a partner at Schulman Lobel
Wolfson Zand Abruzzo Katzen & Blackman in New York. "I have
clients with 25 W-2s on their returns, with maybe 10 different
states," he says.
Blackman recalls telling a British actor who works on a
popular American television show that he would have to keep
track of not only days spent in the United States, but of days
spent in each state, no matter how onerous that record-keeping
might be. "I had a tough time explaining this," Blackman says.
"He said, 'how do you keep up with this?' It's not just that
there are multiple taxes to pay, but every jurisdiction has
multiple rules."
In another case, Blackman says, a potential client who works
for a television network and makes millions is trying to sort
through the complexities of moving from California to New York
mid-year, with resident and non-resident income from both
locations. "There is so much to trap you," he says.
If you make a lot of money, of course, you're more likely to
face an audit if you mess up on your tax reporting. But even if
you income is more modest, you may still be playing audit
roulette. As Morris says: "What are you going to say? Gee, it
was too complex. That is not an excuse."
